ENHANCEMENT OF EXCITON EMISSION IN WS2 BASED ON KERKER EFFECT FROM THE MODE ENGINEERING OF INDIVIDUAL SI NANOSTRIPES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 giugno 2020

Nanoscale Horiz., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NH00189A, Communication
Jiahao Yan, Z.Q. Zheng, Zaizhu Lou, Juan Li, Bijun Mao, Baojun Li
Coupling between nanostructures and excitons has attracted great attention for the potential applications in quantum information technology. Compared with plasmonic platforms, all-dielectric nanostructures with Mie resonances are more practical because…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/nh/~3/WF7V2qeaCQg/D0NH00189A

