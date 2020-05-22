ENHANCED WATER PERMEABILITY ACROSS A PHYSIOLOGICAL DROPLET INTERFACE BILAYER DOPED WITH FULLERENES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 22 maggio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,19686-19692
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA01413C, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA01413C, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Jean-Baptiste Fleury
We measure the water permeability across a physiological lipid bilayer produced by the droplet interface bilayer technique.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
We measure the water permeability across a physiological lipid bilayer produced by the droplet interface bilayer technique.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/4PVMJ7ZJ7vE/D0RA01413C