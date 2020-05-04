lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
ENHANCED PHOTODEGRADATION OF DIPHENHYDRAMINE IN AQUEOUS SOLUTION CONTAINING NATURAL SAND PARTICLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,17228-17234
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02019B, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Chunlin Yi, Lihong Song, Qingfeng Wu, Zhaohui Li, Weibin Zhang, Ke Yin
Natural sand particles induced the generation of free radicals under simulated solar irradiation, resulting in the enhanced photodegradation of diphenhydramine.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/hEZb9r50xmc/D0RA02019B

