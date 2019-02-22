22 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

POPCOM continues mandate under NEDA supervision

Gov’t best source for human rights info: envoy

Enhanced photocatalytic properties of TiO2 nanosheets@2D layered Black Phosphorus composites with high…

Leidos to Support Windows 10 within Defence

Fabrication of durable self-repairing superhydrophobic fabrics via a fluorinate-free waterborne biomimetic silicification…

FACT SHEET: Applying for Disaster Assistance After the Alaska Earthquake

CCI Picardie & Hauts-de-France : chambres à part ?

Domicilier son entreprise à la Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie de l’Oise,…

Intensity-modulated nanoplasmonic interferometric sensor for MMP-9 detection

Customs and Excise Amendment Act 2007

Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

Enhanced photocatalytic properties of TiO2 nanosheets@2D layered Black Phosphorus composites with high stability under hydro-oxygen environment

by Redazione Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), ven 22 febbraio 2019

Nanoscale, 2019, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/C8NR10476J, Paper
Yueli Liu, Min Zhou, Wenchao Zhang, Keqiang Chen, Aohan Mei, Yuyao Zhang, Wen Chen
Black phosphorus (BP) has gained great attention as the potential candidate in the photocatalytic field due to its tunable bandgap and high-mobility features, however, the poor stability behavior and high…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/OoblCR88Qqw/C8NR10476J

Related posts

POPCOM continues mandate under NEDA supervision

Redazione Redazione

Gov’t best source for human rights info: envoy

Redazione Redazione

Leidos to Support Windows 10 within Defence

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More