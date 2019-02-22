(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), ven 22 febbraio 2019

Nanoscale, 2019, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/C8NR10476J, Paper

Yueli Liu, Min Zhou, Wenchao Zhang, Keqiang Chen, Aohan Mei, Yuyao Zhang, Wen Chen

Black phosphorus (BP) has gained great attention as the potential candidate in the photocatalytic field due to its tunable bandgap and high-mobility features, however, the poor stability behavior and high…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/OoblCR88Qqw/C8NR10476J