(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 12 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ01409A, Paper

Xiaomei Huang, Xiang Deng, Ke Su, Wenjing Qi

Herein, highly efficient electrochemiluminescence (ECL) of a novel Au-Ag bimetallic nanocluster @CNTs-TiO2 nanocomposite (Au-Ag NCs@CNTs-TiO2 NPs) with a unique “pearl necklace” structure was achieved. An ECL immunosensor was fabricated for…

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/5W-IX0eOTv8/D1NJ01409A