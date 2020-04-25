ENHANCED CATALYTIC ACTIVITY OF COPPER COMPLEXES IN MICROGELS FOR AEROBIC OXIDATION OF BENZYL ALCOHOLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 25 aprile 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02433C, Communication

Sonja Herres-Pawlis, Dominic Schäfer, Fabian Fink, Denise Kleinschmidt, Kristina Keisers, Fabian Thomas, Alexander Hoffmann, Andrij Pich

Catalytically active copper bis(pyrazolyl)methane complexes have been anchored into pVCL-GMA microgels on specified positions within the microgel network. Functionalized microgels act as nanoreactors providing a tailored environment and stabilization for…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/4WhNLCA3IOE/D0CC02433C