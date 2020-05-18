ENGINEERS DEVELOP LOW-COST, HIGH-ACCURACY GPS-LIKE SYSTEM FOR FLEXIBLE MEDICAL ROBOTS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 18 maggio 2020 (University of California – San Diego) Roboticists at the University of California San Diego have developed an affordable, easy to use system to track the location of flexible surgical robots inside the human body. The system performs as well as current state of the art methods, but is much less expensive. Many current methods also require exposure to radiation, while this system does not. Their findings are published in the April 2020 issue of IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/uoc–edl051520.php