ENGINEERING: UNIVERSITY FACULTY MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

University Faculty Mechanical Engineering

Requisition Number: F00171P: Mechanical Engineering

Job Description:

The Department of Mechanical Engineering in the College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology at Weber State University is accepting applications for a tenure track university faculty position starting fall semester, 2021. The department offers baccalaureate degrees in mechanical engineering, mechanical engineering technology and an associate in pre-engineering. Selected individual will develop and teach a variety of core courses in all three programs mentioned above. Service duties include program-building and advising, as well as commitment to extra-curricular activities. Service to the department, college, and university is expected.

Job Duties:

Required courses to be taught are Introduction to Engineering, Statics, Material Science, Mechanics of Materials, Capstone Senior Design I & II. Additional areas of interest included, but are not limited to Dynamics, Machine Design, Advanced Mechanics of Materials, Material Failure Analysis and develop additional technical electives relevant to the program. Development of hands-on labs to facilitate learning in the above courses is required.

Required Qualifications:

A Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering or closely related area. ABD considered.



At least three years of full-time industry or lab experience.

Preferred Qualifications:

At least five years of industry or lab experience.



Teaching experience at the University level along with positive evaluations are a plus.

Background Check? Yes

Benefits Summary:

WSU offers a generous benefits package that includes medical, dental, long-term disability, life insurance, retirement, a wellness program with release time and paid incentives, tuition benefits, free tickets to athletic and performing arts events, and paid holidays.

Full/Part Time: Full Time

Open Date: 02/01/2021

Close Date:

Open Until Filled: Yes

Notes to Applicants:

For promotion, it is required for the candidate to be active in scholarship through publications of peer reviewed papers, attending conferences, workshops, and grant writing. Also, two years of industry employment.

To apply, please complete the online application and attach the following documents:



Cover letter specifying their primary area of expertise and interest mentioned as above



Professional CV with a list of publications and at least three professional references



Research statement describing the candidates research vision



Teaching methodology and interests



Three professional references with contact information.

Salary Range: Commensurate with experience.

Screening of applications will begin March 3, 2021. Position will remain open until filled. Criminal background check required as a condition of employment.

Weber State is located approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. The cost of living in the Ogden area is below the nations average. In addition, the surrounding area offers many recreational opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast.

Physical Activity of this position: Expressing or exchanging ideas. Those activities in which they must convey detailed or important instructions to other workers accurately or quickly. , Ability to receive detailed information with or without assistance.

Physical Requirements of this position: Sedentary work. Exerting up to 10 pounds of force occasionally and/or negligible amount of force frequently or consistently to move objects, including the human body. Sitting most of the time. Walking and standing only occasionally if ever.

Visual Acuity Requirements including color, depth perception and field of vision: Required to perform activities such as preparing and analyzing data and figures; transcribing; using a computer terminal; extensive reading.

The conditions the worker will be subject to in this position: None. The worker is not substantially exposed to adverse environmental conditions (such as in typical office or administrative work).

To apply, visit https://jobs.weber.edu/postings/12723

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=153652&tag=153652-atom