ENGINEERING: TWO POSTDOC POSITIONS IN SOLID MECHANICS/MECHANICAL METAMATERIALS/SOFT ROBOTICS/BIOMECHANICS

The Chen lab at Dartmouth is looking for two postdocts in solid mechanics/mechanical metamaterials/soft robotics/biomechanics areas with an immediate start date or from Jan. 1, 2021.

Candidates with a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Mechanics, Physics, Biomedical Engineering (or any related field) with strong publication records are encouraged to submit a full CV, a cover letter stating research experience and interests, and the contact information of three references to Dr. Zi Chen at https://sites.dartmouth.edu/zichen/