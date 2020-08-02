domenica, Agosto 2, 2020
ENGINEERING: TWO POSTDOC POSITIONS IN SOLID MECHANICS/MECHANICAL METAMATERIALS/SOFT ROBOTICS/BIOMECHANICS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 02 agosto 2020

Job ID:
145128

Two postdoc positions in solid mechanics/mechanical metamaterials/soft robotics/biomechanics
Dartmouth College

  • Post-Doc

  • Bioengineering (all Bio-related fields)
    Civil Engineering
    Engineering Mechanics
    Engineering Physics
    Mechanical Engineering
    Mechatronics
    Robotics

The Chen lab at Dartmouth is looking for two postdocts in solid mechanics/mechanical metamaterials/soft robotics/biomechanics areas with an immediate start date or from Jan. 1, 2021.
Candidates with a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Mechanics, Physics, Biomedical Engineering (or any related field) with strong publication records are encouraged to submit a full CV, a cover letter stating research experience and interests, and the contact information of three references to Dr. Zi Chen at https://sites.dartmouth.edu/zichen/

 


  • Zi Chen
    Thayer School of Engineering
    Dartmouth College
    14 Engineering Dr
    Hanover,
    NH 03755

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145128&tag=145128-atom

