ENGINEERING: TWO POSTDOC POSITIONS IN SOLID MECHANICS/MECHANICAL METAMATERIALS/SOFT ROBOTICS/BIOMECHANICS

dom 02 agosto 2020
Post-Doc
Bioengineering (all Bio-related fields)
Civil Engineering
Engineering Mechanics
Engineering Physics
Mechanical Engineering
Mechatronics
Robotics
The Chen lab at Dartmouth is looking for two postdocts in solid mechanics/mechanical metamaterials/soft robotics/biomechanics areas with an immediate start date or from Jan. 1, 2021.
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145128&tag=145128-atom