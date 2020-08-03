lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
Home » ENGINEERING: TWO OPEN POSITIONS FOR POSTDOCTORAL ASSOCIATE IN SUPER-RESOLUTION MICROSCOPY AND CANCER BIOMARKERS

ENGINEERING: TWO OPEN POSITIONS FOR POSTDOCTORAL ASSOCIATE IN SUPER-RESOLUTION MICROSCOPY AND CANCER BIOMARKERS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 03 agosto 2020 Department: Departments of Medicine and Bioengineering
Institution: University of Pittsburgh

Two Postdoctoral Research Associate positions are available in Biomedical Optical Imaging Laboratory in the Departments of Medicine and Bioengineering at University of Pittsburgh, which is one of the nation’s top ranked schools in biomedical research. We look for innovative and highly motivated individuals to work on various aspects of advanced microscopy for chromatin biology and …

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=145137&tag=145137-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145137&tag=145137-atom

