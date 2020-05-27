mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
Breaking News

THE PIVOTAL FACTORS FOR EFFECTIVE EXTERNAL ENGAGEMENT

FIVE FIFTY: THE OTHER GLOBAL CRISIS

CASH PRESERVATION IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

ADAPTING HEALTHCARE TO COVID-19: AN INTERVIEW WITH THE CEO OF BOSTON MEDICAL…

MINING COMPANIES’ RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS

WHY ESG IS HERE TO STAY

SHAPING THE NEXT NORMAL OF PACKAGING BEYOND COVID-19

BEYOND COVID-19: RAPID STEPS THAT CAN HELP MACHINERY AND INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION COMPANIES…

MARTEDì 26 MAGGIO 2020 – 221ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

BRATISLAVA BOYS CHOIR PERFORMS AT THE UNITED NATIONS

Agenparl

ENGINEERING THE MORPHOLOGY OF HYDROGEN-BONDED COMB-SHAPED SUPRAMOLECULAR POLYMERS: FROM SOLUTION SELF-ASSEMBLY TO CONFINED ASSEMBLY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 maggio 2020

Integrating the three dimensional (3D) confined assembly into hydrogen-bonded (H-bonded) supramolecular polymer architectures is a promising strategy, which can lead to unique nanostructures and expands the scope of applications for such important library of polymers. Herein, comb-shaped hydrophobic supramolecular polymer architectures are constructed through the H-bonding interaction, subsequently challenging their formation and multi-stage transition of water-dispersible nanostructures under 3D confinement. The cooperative yet compacted polymeric phase segregation of H-bonded comb-shaped supramolecular polymers through the confined assembly leads to the formation of spherical particles. Moreover, the stepwise morphology transition (e.g., from spheres with cylindrical internal structures, to core-shell structures with tunable shell thickness and nanostructured core diameter, and finally to solid spheres) is realized by tuning the building block ratios and solvent evaporation temperature. Benefitting from the weak and dynamic nature of H-bonds, one building block is selectively removed while the other is maintained, affording specific nanostructures, including hollow spheres and particularly unprecedent random coil morphologies without resorting to invasive chemical degradation and cleavage. We believe such approach provides new opportunity toward the compacted supramolecular polymer assemblies with remarkable internal structures for potential applications in drug encapsulation, delivery and catalyst support.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/7gRGllISspQ/D0PY00570C

Post collegati

ENGINEERING THE MORPHOLOGY OF HYDROGEN-BONDED COMB-SHAPED SUPRAMOLECULAR POLYMERS: FROM SOLUTION SELF-ASSEMBLY TO CONFINED ASSEMBLY

Redazione

AMINO-FUNCTIONAL POLYETHERS: VERSATILE, STIMULI-RESPONSIVE POLYMERS

Redazione

SAMSKIP TAPS GASUM FOR LNG BUNKERING

Redazione

UNEXPECTED LINKER-DEPENDENT BRøNSTED ACIDITY IN THE (ZR)UIO-66 METAL ORGANIC FRAMEWORK AND APPLICATION TO BIOMASS VALORIZATION

Redazione

SES-REG–06677 – BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–07149 – DAVE HACKER HACK – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More