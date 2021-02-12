ENGINEERING THE LIGAND STATES BY SURFACE FUNCTIONALIZATION: A NEW WAY TO ENHANCE THE FERROMAGNETISM OF CRI3

The newly discovered 2D magnetic materials provide new opportunities for basic physics and device applications. However, their low Curie temperature (T C ) is a common weakness. In this paper, by combining magnetic Hamiltonian, Wannier functions and first-principle calculations, we systematically study the magnetic properties of monolayer CrI 3 functionalized by halogen. The magnetic exchange coupling (EX) and magnetic anisotropy (MA) are found to increase significantly by X (X=F, Cl and Br) atom adsorption, and increase along with the coverage of X atom. In the frame work of superexchange theory, the enhanced EX can be ascribed to the reduced energy difference and increased hopping strength between Cr d and I p orbitals, due to the states of I ligand are engineered by X adatom. Besides, the X adatom may provide additional ferromagnetic superexchange channel. Our results not only give an insightful understanding for the enhancement of ferromagnetism of CrI 3 by atom adsorption, but also propose a promising way to improve the ferromagnetism of 2D magnetic materials.