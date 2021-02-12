venerdì, Febbraio 12, 2021
Breaking News

QUANDO MAMMA ALLA RADIO VATICANA DISSE A PAPà CHE STAVAMO BENE

FIRST-TIME LAUNCHERS IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

SONO 1.564 LE GARE BANDITE NEL 2020 DALLE AMMINISTRAZIONI UTILIZZANDO LA PIATTAFORMA…

AMAZZONIA: UN POPOLO STRAZIATO DALLA PANDEMIA E UNA TERRA DIVORATA DALL’AGROBUSINESS

90 ANNI DI RADIO VATICANA: L’AMICIZIA TRA IL PAPA E LA FAMIGLIA…

ACCESS TO EDUCATION AND REINTEGRATION, KEY TO SUPPORT CHILDREN IN ARMED CONFLICTS

FRANCESCO PER I 90 ANNI DELLA RADIO VATICANA: FATE VEDERE LA VERITà…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 718 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2091 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2090 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

ENGINEERING THE LIGAND STATES BY SURFACE FUNCTIONALIZATION: A NEW WAY TO ENHANCE THE FERROMAGNETISM OF CRI3

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 febbraio 2021

The newly discovered 2D magnetic materials provide new opportunities for basic physics and device applications. However, their low Curie temperature (TC) is a common weakness. In this paper, by combining magnetic Hamiltonian, Wannier functions and first-principle calculations, we systematically study the magnetic properties of monolayer CrI3 functionalized by halogen. The magnetic exchange coupling (EX) and magnetic anisotropy (MA) are found to increase significantly by X (X=F, Cl and Br) atom adsorption, and increase along with the coverage of X atom. In the frame work of superexchange theory, the enhanced EX can be ascribed to the reduced energy difference and increased hopping strength between Cr d and I p orbitals, due to the states of I ligand are engineered by X adatom. Besides, the X adatom may provide additional ferromagnetic superexchange channel. Our results not only give an insightful understanding for the enhancement of ferromagnetism of CrI3 by atom adsorption, but also propose a promising way to improve the ferromagnetism of 2D magnetic materials.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/2qtzIqHJMtw/D0NR07909J

Post collegati

STATISTICAL DATA SET: UK OVERSEAS TRADE IN GOODS STATISTICS DECEMBER 2020: IMPORT AND EXPORT DATA

Redazione

MOLECULAR FEATURES TOWARD HIGH PHOTO-CIDNP HYPERPOLARIZATION EXPLORED THROUGH THE OXIDOCYCLIZATION OF TRYPTOPHAN

Redazione

ENGINEERING THE LIGAND STATES BY SURFACE FUNCTIONALIZATION: A NEW WAY TO ENHANCE THE FERROMAGNETISM OF CRI3

Redazione

FLUORESCENT NANOCOMPOSITES BASED ON GOLD NANOCLUSTERS FOR METAL ION DETECTION AND WHITE LIGHT EMITTING DIODES

Redazione

GROUP-IV(A) JANUS DICHALCOGENIDE MONOLAYERS AND THEIR INTERFACES STRADDLE GIGANTIC SHEAR AND IN-PLANE PIEZOELECTRICITY

Redazione

GUIDANCE: MYANMAR (BURMA): CONSULAR FEES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More