The Civil and Environmental Engineering Department (https://ceen.byu.edu/) at Brigham Young University seeks applications from highly qualified candidates for two full-time positions in continuing-faculty-status tracks. Located in a new engineering building equipped with state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories, the department benefits from a strong university-wide focus on mentored research for both graduate and undergraduate students, generous annual capital equipment and supplies funding, exceptional teaching resources available through the Center for Teaching and Learning (https://ctl.byu.edu/), acclaimed international study abroad programs, and impactful research programs with extensive external funding. With high admissions standards, the university attracts stellar students who excel in their studies and become leaders in their respective disciplines; impressively, the ASCE student chapter has received the Robert Ridgway Award eight times, twice in the last 5 years.

The mission of the department is to provide a world-class education in all disciplines within civil engineering. The successful candidate must demonstrate her or his ability to contribute to this overall mission through high-quality teaching, mentorship, and a focused research agenda. Areas of interest include (but are not limited to):

Applications of artificial intelligence and big data

Sustainable systems, including hazard mitigation and resilient design and construction

Large-scale predictive modeling, design, and/or testing of geotechnical, structural, environmental, transportation, or hydrological systems

Innovative construction materials and methods

Advanced materials characterization techniques

Responsibilities include:

Teaching both undergraduate and graduate courses primarily in the area of expertise

Developing a strong, externally funded research program wherein both graduate and undergraduate students are mentored and research results are published in top journals

Making significant contributions to professional societies and the engineering profession as well as participating in service opportunities within the department, college, and university

Initial rank will be consistent with qualifications and experience. An earned doctorate in civil engineering or in a closely related field is required. Candidates must have a strong commitment to BYU and its mission (http://aims.byu.edu/). Successful candidates will have a robust research focus and excellent teaching skills.