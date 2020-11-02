lunedì, Novembre 2, 2020
Agenparl

ENGINEERING: SCALE AI RESEARCH CHAIR IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR SUPPLY CHAIN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 02 novembre 2020 Department: The Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science
Institution: Concordia University

SCALE AI Research Chair in Artificial Intelligence for Supply Chain

Concordia University seeks an outstanding candidate for a position in Artificial Intelligence for Supply Chain at the rank of Associate or Full Professor. The successful candidate will be required to work with the university to prepare and apply for a SCALE AI Research Chair in Artificial Intelligence for Suppl…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=148659&tag=148659-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=148659&tag=148659-atom

