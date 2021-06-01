(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 01 giugno 2021 Department:

Institution: Tuskegee University

Special Qualifications

In keeping with the Presidentâ€™s commitment to Tuskegee University becoming an ‘Outcomes-Oriented University,â€� the ideal Research Assistant Professor will possess the willingness to use their expertise to assist in the universityâ€™s efforts to be a sustainable academic organization committed to excellence.

Essential Job Duties and Responsibilities

Must …

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=159764&tag=159764-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=159764&tag=159764-atom