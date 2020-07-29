ENGINEERING: PROFESSOR (PRACTICE TRACK) / ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR (TENURED) IN INTEGRATED CIRCUITS DESIGN

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 29 luglio 2020

Young and research-intensive, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) is placed 13th globally, and 1st among the world’s best young universities in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. The School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (NTU EEE) at NTU Singapore is one of the largest EEE schools in the world and ranked 6th worldwide in the field of Electrical & Electronic Engineering in the 2020 QS World University Rankings by Subjects.

Established in 1981, the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (NTU EEE) is one of the founding Schools of the Nanyang Technological University. Built on a culture of excellence, the School is renowned for its high academic standards and research backed by 150 faculty members and 300 researchers from all over the world. To date, NTU EEE has an enrolment of 4,000 students of which about 1,000 are graduate students. To support advanced research, the School hosts 13 research centres and facilities which are well-equipped with sophisticated and state-of-the-art equipment. Besides the 13 centres, there are more than 50 laboratories, supporting both the teaching and research activities in the School. In particular, the Centre for Integrated Circuits and Systems under the NTU EEE has been very active in IC design and technology covering areas such as analog, mixed-signal, power management and data converters; energy harvesting, low-power RF and mm-wave IC, 3D-integration and physical design, 3D RF and mixed-signal circuits and terahertz IC. The centre also has strong collaboration with local and international renowned universities, research institutes and commercial companies.

Join the SCHOOL OF ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING OF THE COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING, NANYANG TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY as a faculty member and embark on a challenging and exciting career in research innovations and teaching excellence, so as to prepare engineering leaders of the future.

The ideal candidate is expected to have extensive experience and be a renowned leader in IC Design which includes but not limited to broader areas of Integrated Circuits and System-on-chip. The successful applicant is expected to play a leading role in the School to introduce new capabilities, nurture innovative ideas and secure external resources for sustaining research and development in IC Design. The successful applicant is also expected to demonstrate strong academic leadership, nurture and develop young researchers in IC Design and the broader disciplines of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Requirements:

Successful candidates must have

A relevant PhD from a reputable university

Extensive research and teaching experience in IC Design (for tenured appointment) or extensive industry research experience at a senior level (for practice track appointment)

Successful track record of academic/research leadership and team building

Experienced in cross-disciplinary research initiatives and collaboration

Well-developed understanding of the priorities and strategies of relevant funding bodies

Successful training and development of early career researchers and/or PhD students

Strong network and ties with renowned international entities and organisations

Strong conference and journal publications record

Emoluments and General Terms and Conditions of Service:

Salary will be competitive and will commensurate with qualifications and experience. The University offers a comprehensive fringe benefit package.

Application:

Please ensure that your CV, among other information, also includes the following:

1. Detailed teaching plan and research plan

2. Number of and monetary amount of research grants held at present and in the past

3. Number of Masters and/or PhD students currently supervising/co-supervising

4. Number of Masters and/or PhD students graduated

5. Referees – provide the names, addresses, e-mail addresses and fax numbers of 5 referees.

Application Deadline: Until the position is filled

Application Deadline: Until the position is filled

Applications will only be accepted through submission in NTU career portal.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

