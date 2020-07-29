mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
Breaking News

PUGLIA: PARLAMENTARI PUGLIESI FI, DL GOVERNO SU L.ELETTORALE SAREBBE SCANDALO COSTITUZIONALE

COMMISSIONI, SALVINI: IL VOTO SEGRETO CONFERMA IL BUON LAVORO DELLA LEGA, LA…

STATO DI EMERGENZA, SALVINI: PROPORREMO RICORSO ALLA CORTE COSTITUZIONALE E IMPUGNEREMO IL…

AL VIA IL PROGETTO RESQ – PEOPLE SAVING PEOPLE: SALVARE CHI è…

BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG STATE COMMISSIONER IMPOSES FINE ON AOK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

​​​​​SCUOLA: CIAMPI, BENE ARCURI SU MASCHERINE, NESSUN COSTO PER FAMIGLIE

PROGRAMMA NAZIONALE DI RIFORMA E RELAZIONE SULLO SCOSTAMENTO DAGLI OBIETTIVI PROGRAMMATICI: ESAME…

SEMPLIFICAZIONI, RENZI:PRESENTATO EMENDAMENTO SU INTERVENTI DI MODIFICA IMPIANTI SPORTIVI

SCUOLA: PRESTIPINO (PD), BENE ARCURI SU PIANO RIENTRO, MENTRE DA OPPOSIZIONI NESSUN…

DL AGOSTO: SQUERI (FI), PREOCCUPATI PER CASSA INTEGRAZIONE E SMART WORKING

Agenparl
Image default
Home » ENGINEERING: PROFESSOR (PRACTICE TRACK) / ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR (TENURED) IN INTEGRATED CIRCUITS DESIGN

ENGINEERING: PROFESSOR (PRACTICE TRACK) / ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR (TENURED) IN INTEGRATED CIRCUITS DESIGN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 29 luglio 2020

Young and research-intensive, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) is placed 13th globally, and 1st among the world’s best young universities in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. The School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (NTU EEE) at NTU Singapore is one of the largest EEE schools in the world and ranked 6th worldwide in the field of Electrical & Electronic Engineering in the 2020 QS World University Rankings by Subjects.

Established in 1981, the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (NTU EEE) is one of the founding Schools of the Nanyang Technological University. Built on a culture of excellence, the School is renowned for its high academic standards and research backed by 150 faculty members and 300 researchers from all over the world. To date, NTU EEE has an enrolment of 4,000 students of which about 1,000 are graduate students. To support advanced research, the School hosts 13 research centres and facilities which are well-equipped with sophisticated and state-of-the-art equipment. Besides the 13 centres, there are more than 50 laboratories, supporting both the teaching and research activities in the School. In particular, the Centre for Integrated Circuits and Systems under the NTU EEE has been very active in IC design and technology covering areas such as analog, mixed-signal, power management and data converters; energy harvesting, low-power RF and mm-wave IC, 3D-integration and physical design, 3D RF and mixed-signal circuits and terahertz IC. The centre also has strong collaboration with local and international renowned universities, research institutes and commercial companies.

Join the SCHOOL OF ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING OF THE COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING, NANYANG TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY as a faculty member and embark on a challenging and exciting career in research innovations and teaching excellence, so as to prepare engineering leaders of the future.

The ideal candidate is expected to have extensive experience and be a renowned leader in IC Design which includes but not limited to broader areas of Integrated Circuits and System-on-chip. The successful applicant is expected to play a leading role in the School to introduce new capabilities, nurture innovative ideas and secure external resources for sustaining research and development in IC Design. The successful applicant is also expected to demonstrate strong academic leadership, nurture and develop young researchers in IC Design and the broader disciplines of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Requirements:
Successful candidates must have

  • A relevant PhD from a reputable university
  • Extensive research and teaching experience in IC Design (for tenured appointment) or extensive industry research experience at a senior level (for practice track appointment)
  • Successful track record of academic/research leadership and team building
  • Experienced in cross-disciplinary research initiatives and collaboration
  • Well-developed understanding of the priorities and strategies of relevant funding bodies
  • Successful training and development of early career researchers and/or PhD students
  • Strong network and ties with renowned international entities and organisations
  • Strong conference and journal publications record

Emoluments and General Terms and Conditions of Service:
Salary will be competitive and will commensurate with qualifications and experience. The University offers a comprehensive fringe benefit package.

Application:
Please ensure that your CV, among other information, also includes the following:
1. Detailed teaching plan and research plan
2. Number of and monetary amount of research grants held at present and in the past
3. Number of Masters and/or PhD students currently supervising/co-supervising
4. Number of Masters and/or PhD students graduated
5. Referees – provide the names, addresses, e-mail addresses and fax numbers of 5 referees.

Application Deadline: Until the position is filled

Applications will only be accepted through submission in NTU career portal. For enquiries, please write to <a

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=144944&tag=144944-atom

Post collegati

ENGINEERING: PROFESSOR (PRACTICE TRACK) / ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR (TENURED) IN INTEGRATED CIRCUITS DESIGN

Redazione

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: ADMIN SUPPORT IV – ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY

Redazione

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: 10 MONTH – ACADEMIC SUCCESS COACH

Redazione

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: SPECIALIST – CERTIFICATION

Redazione

ENGINEERING: VISITING FACULTY, INTRODUCTION TO ENGINEERING AND DESIGN, NEW YORK UNIVERSITY

Redazione

WHO PAYS FOR HEALTH CARE COSTS? THE EFFECTS OF HEALTH CARE PRICES ON WAGES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More