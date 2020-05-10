domenica, Maggio 10, 2020
Breaking News

MOON PROMUOVE LA VISIONE DELLA COREA DEL SUD COME LEADER MONDIALE NELL’ERA…

LA PREGHIERA DEL PAPA PER LA GENTE DI SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE

LIBERATA LA VOLONTARIA ITALIANA SILVIA ROMANO, RAPITA IN KENYA NEL 2018

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 9 MAY…

LE VINCENZIANE DI SANTA MARTA: LA DELICATEZZA DEL PAPA PER LE SUE…

EUROPE DAY 2020 IN SIERRA LEONE

WEBINAR CON LOS EMBAJADORES DE BéLGICA, SUECIA Y UE: UNIDOS SOMOS MáS…

MATTARELLA: UN DOVERE RICORDARE CHI HA PAGATO CON LA VITA LA VIOLENZA…

COVID-19: L’AMERICA LATINA VERSO IL PICCO DEL CONTAGIO

TASCA: A GENOVA PER COSTRUIRE PONTI DI RELAZIONI

Agenparl

ENGINEERING: POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCHER – OCEAN MODEL DEVELOPMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 10 maggio 2020

NASA Center for Advanced Measurements in Extreme Environments is looking for a highly qualified candidate for a postdoctoral research position, for a one year appointment which can be extended to 2 years depending on performance. The position is available immediately. Ph.D. from Applied Math, geosciences, Mechanical Engineering or related areas is required. The candidate should have good familiarity with ocean models, including MITGCM, ROMS. The job requires working knowledge of coastal, regional and global ocean modeling, including Ross sea polynya, Oceanic overflows, katabatic winds/ocean interactions, and similar extreme events. Excellent knowledge of working with ocean models, programming skills, working with supercomputing environments, Matlab and data post-processing skills is needed. The candidate should have good working knowledge of turbulence. The candidate will interface with research partners, including UCLA, UC Boulder and NASA labs. The researcher will have access to state-of-art computing facilities. Job duties include model development, writing academic manuscripts, intellectual contribution to center activities.

The candidate should have the ability to work in interdisciplinary collaborative environment. The candidate should have ability to create and improve software, and working knowledge of turbulence models.

If interested, please send your application to <a with CV, representative publications. More information about the center, please refer to the website:
http://www.utsa.edu/NASA-CAMEE/

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141802&tag=141802-atom

Post collegati

ENGINEERING: POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCHER – OCEAN MODEL DEVELOPMENT

Redazione

SCIENCES: POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCHER – REGIONAL/GLOBAL OCEAN MODEL

Redazione

ENGINEERING: PH.D. POSITIONS FOR REDUCED ORDER MODELING, MACHINE LEARNING, AND OPTIMIZATION

Redazione

SEAHORSE AND PIPEFISH STUDY BY CCNY OPENS WINDOW TO MARINE GENETIC DIVERSITY MAY 08, 2020

Redazione

ENGINEERING: TENURE TRACK ASSISTANT PROFESSOR POSITION IN WATER ENGINEERING

Redazione

HEALTH SCIENCES: DIRECTOR OF THE GRADUATE NURSING PROGRAM/CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR – 38833

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More