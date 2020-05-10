ENGINEERING: POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCHER – OCEAN MODEL DEVELOPMENT

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 10 maggio 2020

NASA Center for Advanced Measurements in Extreme Environments is looking for a highly qualified candidate for a postdoctoral research position, for a one year appointment which can be extended to 2 years depending on performance. The position is available immediately. Ph.D. from Applied Math, geosciences, Mechanical Engineering or related areas is required. The candidate should have good familiarity with ocean models, including MITGCM, ROMS. The job requires working knowledge of coastal, regional and global ocean modeling, including Ross sea polynya, Oceanic overflows, katabatic winds/ocean interactions, and similar extreme events. Excellent knowledge of working with ocean models, programming skills, working with supercomputing environments, Matlab and data post-processing skills is needed. The candidate should have good working knowledge of turbulence. The candidate will interface with research partners, including UCLA, UC Boulder and NASA labs. The researcher will have access to state-of-art computing facilities. Job duties include model development, writing academic manuscripts, intellectual contribution to center activities.

The candidate should have the ability to work in interdisciplinary collaborative environment. The candidate should have ability to create and improve software, and working knowledge of turbulence models.

If interested, please send your application to <a with CV, representative publications. More information about the center, please refer to the website:

http://www.utsa.edu/NASA-CAMEE/

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141802&tag=141802-atom