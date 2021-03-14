domenica, Marzo 14, 2021
Agenparl

ENGINEERING: POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCH SPECIALIST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 14 marzo 2021 Department: Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Institution: University of Missouri-Columbia

We are seeking outstanding researchers/scientists to join our multi-disciplinary team for power semiconductor research to investigate cutting edge technologies in the advanced power electronics.
Wide band-gap semiconductors are the subject of intensive research and development activities. Gallium nitride (GaN), a III-V semiconductor, is proven to be the material of choice for high…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=155931&tag=155931-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=155931&tag=155931-atom

