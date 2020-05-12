martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
ENGINEERING: POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCH FELLOW: RHEOLOGICAL MODELING OF 3D PRINTING PROCESSES

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 12 maggio 2020

Applications are invited for a postdoctoral research fellow opening with Prof. Anson Ma of the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department and the Institute of Materials Science (IMS) at the University of Connecticut (UConn). For research activities at Ma’s laboratory, please visit: http://ma.engr.uconn.edu/.

Main Responsibilities:
(1) To perform rheological modeling for binder-jet 3D printing and extrusion-based 3D printing;
(2) To train and supervise graduate and undergraduate students;
(3) To liaise with research sponsors and ensure successful project completion.

Required Qualifications: PhD in chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, physics, applied mathematics, or a related discipline. Prior research experience with COMSOL, ANSYS Fluent/PolyFlow, and/or OpenFOAM for complex fluid flow modeling.

Compensation commensurate with experience.

Interested applicants should send a C.V., contact information of three referees, and a cover letter outlining research experience to Prof. Anson Ma at: <a Term: 12 months, renewable based on performance and funding availability

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141856&tag=141856-atom

