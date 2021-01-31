A postdoctoral scholar position is available at Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Virginia Commonwealth University. The job responsibilities include conducting research on 5G wireless communications, especially in physical layer, such as developing signal transmission and reception modules for MIMO communication systems, simulating and testing the developed communication systems, and publishing conference and journal papers by summarizing the research outputs.

Interested candidates are welcome to contact Dr. Ruixin Niu via email at <a In the email, please attach your resume, transcripts, three of your best publications, and explain your strong candidacy for the position. Priority will be given to the candidates who have strong mathematical background, analytical skills, and familiarity with Matlab and/or Python.