sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
Breaking News

BARTOLOMEO E KIRILL, I MESSAGGI PER LA PASQUA ORTODOSSA

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 18 APRIL…

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI: NOTIZIE DI ALLENAMENTO DI MISURE RESTRITTIVE PER LUNEDì PROSSIMO SONO…

CARD. BASSETTI: “PER IL CARCERE NUOVE FORME DI CARITà”

UK GOVERNMENT CONFIRMS AN ADDITIONAL £155 MILLION FOR SCOTLAND

PANDEMIA: LIMITI CHE DIVENTANO OPPORTUNITà E VITA NUOVA

DISABILITà E PANDEMIA: UNA DOPPIA FRAGILITà DA SUPERARE CON CUORE E RISORSE

THE MINISTERS OF DEFENCE AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS WISH TO COOPERATE MORE CLOSELY

LA COMUNIONE SPIRITUALE

DONATELLO: PERSONE CON DISABILITà E COVID-19, AMARE SINO ALLA FINE

Agenparl

ENGINEERING: POSTDOC POSITION IN TOPOLOGY OPTIMIZATION OF ADDITIVELY MANUFACTURED COMPOSITES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), sab 18 aprile 2020

Job ID:
141311

Postdoc Position in Topology Optimization of Additively Manufactured Composites
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and University of Texas at Austin

  • Post-Doc

  • Aerospace/Aeronautical/Astronautics

ADDITIONAL INFO.:

 

A joint postdoctoral position in “Topology Optimization of Additively Manufactured Composites” is available between the Aerospace Engineering Department at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) and Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin). The position can start as early as June 2020 and late as August 2020. The appointment will be for one year but can potentially be extended to two years. The required qualifications for this position are as follows:
1. Acquired a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a closely related field before the position start date.
2. Expertise in gradient based topology optimization such as density based or level set methods.
3. Strong background in mathematical modeling and computational analysis evident by publications.
Interested applicants should send their CV and a cover letter highlighting how they meet the above qualifications to <a . Please include "ERAU UT Postdoc” in the subject of your email.

 


Please reference AcademicKeys.com in your cover letter when
applying for or inquiring about this job announcement.

 

 

Contact Information <!–

(send resume to if no instructions are given above)

–>
 

Please see the job description for contact details
pertaining to this university job announcement.

 

Refer this job to a friend or colleague!


New Search |
Previous

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141311&tag=141311-atom

Post collegati

ENGINEERING: POSTDOC POSITION IN TOPOLOGY OPTIMIZATION OF ADDITIVELY MANUFACTURED COMPOSITES

Redazione

MICRO-DEVICE TO DETECT BACTERIA, VIRUSES

Redazione

MICRO, SMALL, AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES IN VIETNAM

Redazione

HUMAN RIGHTS AND 21ST CENTURY CHALLENGES

Redazione

HELPING STUDENTS WEATHER CORONAVIRUS STORM FALLOUT

Redazione

UWI EXPERTS CALLED ON TO MAP TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S POST COVID-19 RECOVERY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More