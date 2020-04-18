ENGINEERING: POSTDOC POSITION IN TOPOLOGY OPTIMIZATION OF ADDITIVELY MANUFACTURED COMPOSITES

A joint postdoctoral position in “Topology Optimization of Additively Manufactured Composites” is available between the Aerospace Engineering Department at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) and Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin). The position can start as early as June 2020 and late as August 2020. The appointment will be for one year but can potentially be extended to two years. The required qualifications for this position are as follows:

1. Acquired a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a closely related field before the position start date.

2. Expertise in gradient based topology optimization such as density based or level set methods.

3. Strong background in mathematical modeling and computational analysis evident by publications.

Interested applicants should send their CV and a cover letter highlighting how they meet the above qualifications to <a . Please include "ERAU UT Postdoc” in the subject of your email.