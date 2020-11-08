ENGINEERING: POSTDOC POSITION IN NEUROPHOTONICS AND BIOMEDICAL IMAGING

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 08 novembre 2020

Purdue University Our lab at Purdue ECE has openings for two postdoc scholars. Our research is at the interface of photonics, image processing, and biomedical sciences. We welcome candidates with a strong background in physical science and engineering to apply. Here is a list of our representative projects. For more information, please visit mengcuilab.github.io. If you are interested, please directly email your CV to Prof. Cui. Park, Jung-Hoon, Lingjie Kong, Yifeng Zhou, and Meng Cui. “Large-field-of-view imaging by multi-pupil adaptive optics.” Nature Methods 14, no. 6 (2017): 581-583.

Cui, Meng, Yifeng Zhou, Bowen Wei, Xiao-Hong Zhu, Wei Zhu, Mark A. Sanders, Kamil Ugurbil, and Wei Chen. “A proof-of-concept study for developing integrated two-photon microscopic and magnetic resonance imaging modality at ultrahigh field of 16.4 tesla.” Scientific Reports 7 (2017).

Kong, Lingjie, Jianyong Tang, Justin P. Little, Yang Yu, Tim Lämmermann, Charles P. Lin, Ronald N. Germain, and Meng Cui. “Continuous volumetric imaging via an optical phase-locked ultrasound lens.” Nature methods 12, no. 8 (2015): 759-762. Highlighted by Nature Photonics 9, 553 (2015).

Park, Jung-Hoon, Wei Sun, and Meng Cui. “High-resolution in vivo imaging of mouse brain through the intact skull.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 112, no. 30 (2015): 9236-9241.

Si, Ke, Reto Fiolka, and Meng Cui. “Fluorescence imaging beyond the ballistic regime by ultrasound-pulse-guided digital phase conjugation.” Nature photonics 6, no. 10 (2012): 657-661.

Tang, Jianyong, Ronald N. Germain, and Meng Cui. “Superpenetration optical microscopy by iterative multiphoton adaptive compensation technique.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 109, no. 22 (2012): 8434-8439. Highlighted by Nature Methods 9, 642 (2012)

Meng Cui

Purdue ECE

West Lafayette,

IN

