ENGINEERING: POSTDOC POSITION IN NEUROPHOTONICS AND BIOMEDICAL IMAGING

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 08 novembre 2020
Job ID:
149302
|
Postdoc position in neurophotonics and biomedical imaging
|
Our lab at Purdue ECE has openings for two postdoc scholars. Our research is at the interface of photonics, image processing, and biomedical sciences. We welcome candidates with a strong background in physical science and engineering to apply. Here is a list of our representative projects. For more information, please visit mengcuilab.github.io. If you are interested, please directly email your CV to Prof. Cui.
|
Contact Information <!–
|
Refer this job to a friend or colleague!
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=149302&tag=149302-atom