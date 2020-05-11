ENGINEERING: POSTDOC OPENING ON SCALABLE NANOMANUFACTURING AND ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING OF ENERGY/SENSOR DEVICES

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 11 maggio 2020

The Advanced Manufacturing and Energy Lab at the University of Notre Dame (A top 15 University in U.S.) directed by Prof. Yanliang Zhang has openings for Postdoc Research Associates to work on scalable nanomanufacturing and additive manufacturing of functional/flexible materials and devices for advanced energy and sensor technologies. The postdoc associate will be a key player working in a multidisciplinary team, and collaborate with leading researchers from academia and National Labs. Interested applicants should send the application package including cover letter, CV, and the names of at least three professional references. All applications should be submitted electronically, as a single PDF document, to Prof. Yanliang Zhang by email: <a

Desired Qualifications:

A PhD degree in engineering or science disciplines (mechanical engineering, materials science, chemical engineering, electrical engineering, chemistry, etc.)

Experiences on nanoparticle synthesis for thermoelectric or energy conversion applications is preferred.

Experiences on additive manufacturing of functional devices is preferred.

A proven record of research excellence.

The Advanced Manufacturing and Energy Lab (AMEL) focuses on cutting-edge research on additive manufacturing and scalable nanomanufacturing, flexible thermoelectric materials and devices, advanced sensors, autonomous systems. Prof. Zhang is a recipient of the prestigious career award from U.S. National Science Foundation. Dr. Zhang’s research work has been published on numerous scientific journals of high impact including Nature Materials, Advanced Science, Advanced Materials, Advanced Functional Materials, ACS Energy Letters, Energy Conversion and Management, Applied Physics Letters, etc. More information about his research can be found from our lab website: https://ame.nd.edu/zhanglab.

Being a top-ranked research university in US, Notre Dame offers highest quality education and outstanding research environment. Notre Dame is located in the heart of the Midwest adjacent to several major cities (Chicago, Indianapolis, etc.), is surrounded by over a dozen of other major research universities, national labs and high-tech companies.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141807&tag=141807-atom