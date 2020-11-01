domenica, Novembre 1, 2020
ENGINEERING: POSTDOC AND PHD STUDENTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 01 novembre 2020

The College of Engineering (http://www.engineering.uga.edu/) at the University of Georgia seeks candidates for a postdoctoral research associate position in Cyber-Physical Systems and Data Analytics. We are interested in candidates in the areas of cyber-physical systems and security, data analytics, and fog/edge computing. Qualified candidates should have a doctoral degree in Computer, Electrical, Statistics, Data Science (or equivalent) by the date of appointment. Salary and benefits are competitive.

This postdoctoral research associate will be expected to lead and build research in both analytical and experimental aspects related to cyber-physical systems, computing and security, while working closely with Prof. WenZhan Song and Prof. Jin Ye. Primary application focuses of our CPS research are in smart energy and smart health, and their integrations. We seek a passionate researcher who will bring and further build their own research activities and work collaboratively with existing research teams that respond to and inform regional, national, and international initiatives. Please see http://cps.uga.edu for more details about our research.

Please contact Dr. Song (<a and Dr. Ye (<a for more details.

The University of Georgia, founded in 1785, is the flagship university of the United States and a Public Ivy university. UGA is ranked 50th among national universities in America and 16th overall among all public national universities in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=148652&tag=148652-atom

