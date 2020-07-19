domenica, Luglio 19, 2020
ENGINEERING: POSTDOC AND PH.D. OPENINGS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 19 luglio 2020

Postdoc and Ph.D. openings
Michigan State University

  • Post-Doc

  • Energy Technology

Postdoc and Ph.D. positions are available in Dr. Chengcheng Fang’s research group (beginning Aug. 2020) in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science (CHEMS) at Michigan State University (MSU).
The Fang Research Group focuses on designing and developing new materials, materials synthesis methods, manufacturing methods, and characterization methods to engineer next-generation energy storage and conversion systems.

Postdoc candidates please contact Dr. Fang (<a your CV (please include 3 referees), and one-page summary of your past research and future perspectives. Researchers with expertise in TEM and/or organic chemistry are particularly welcome to apply.

Student candidates please contact Dr. Fang (<a with your CV, transcript and one-page personal statement. Students are encouraged to apply the Ph.D. program in CHEMS at MSU (https://www.chems.msu.edu/academics/graduate/how-to-apply).

 


  • Chengcheng Fang
    Chemical Engineering & Materials Science
    Michigan State University
    East Lansing,
    MI

  • <a

 

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=144709&tag=144709-atom

