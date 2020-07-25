ENGINEERING: POST-DOCTORAL RESEARCH POSITION IN DESIGN OF CEMENTITIOUS COMPOSITES FOR CO2 MINERALIZATION

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), sab 25 luglio 2020

Subject: Seeking qualified candidate for post-doctoral research position in design and development of cementitious composites for CO2 mineralization

The Laboratory for the Chemistry of Construction (LC2) Materials in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering is seeking a postdoctoral candidate starting immediately (in October 2020, or shortly hereafter). Special emphasis is placed on recruiting candidates with a Ph.D. in civil engineering, materials science/engineering, chemical engineering, or other comparable fields, with expertise in the mixture design development of cementitious composites under accelerated carbonation curing and CO2 mineralization with a capacity for world-class research that is reflected in a strong publication record.

The successful candidate will work on designing/proportion mixtures of a transformative low-CO2 footprint concrete, which utilizes an alternative binder system that is realized by CO2 mineralization of lime. Special focus will be placed on optimizing binder system and carbonation conditions (relative humidity, temperature, and pCO2) to enhance carbonation kinetics while fulfilling performance requirements (e.g., rheological behavior/workability, mechanical strength, durability etc.). The ability to extend principles of mixture design of portland cement concretes to a novel material system is critical. Associated expertise in optimizing concrete/mortar workability for a range of applications (i.e., dry-cast and wet-cast for diverse concrete precast applications) by the design of admixture-material pairs and carbonation processes, and performing tradeoff analyses of monetary input, and environmental impact is advantageous. For further details regarding the CO2 mineralization for cementation, applicants are referred to sample publications including:

1. Mehdipour, I., Falzone, G., La Plante, E C., Simonetti, D., Neithalath, N., Sant, N., “How Microstructure and Pore Moisture Affect Strength Gain in Portlandite-Enriched Composites That Mineralize CO2”, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, 7(15), pp. 13053-13061, 2019

2. Vance, K., Falzone, G., Pignatelli, I., Bauchy, M., Balonis, M., Sant, G., “Direct carbonation of Ca(OH)2 using liquid and supercritical CO2: Implications for carbon-neutral cementation”, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research, 54(36), pp. 8908-8918, 2015

3. Wei, Z., Wang, B., Falzone, G., La Plante, E.C., Okoronkwo, M.U., She, Z., Oey, T., Balonis, M., Neithalath, N., Pilon, L., Sant, G., “Clinkering-free cementation by fly ash carbonation”, Journal of CO2 Utilization, 23, pp.117-127, 2018

For full-consideration, the applicant should possess the following qualifications: (a) a Ph.D. degree from a reputable university in a topic of relevance (see above), (b) a fundamental understanding of concrete mixture design and carbonation reaction, © experience in relevant experimental and analytical methods, and (d) an interest in working in a fast-paced, collaborative research environment. The applicant will collaborate with other researchers having expertise in interfacial reaction kinetics, process design and optimization, and microstructure-property relationships.

Applicants with relevant experience will be given special preference. The successful candidate will be expected to take personal initiative to structure tasks to meet project functions and author novel publications. The candidate will also be expected to mentor students, teach courses in relation to expertise (if opportunity arises), fulfill project administration functions, and assist in proposal development. The candidate is expected to meet programmed project goals, and be capable of responding to deliverable timelines as are typical in “academia-industry” collaborative research.

All positions are programmed for a 1-year duration, but can be extended by mutual agreement. If you meet the above requirements and are interested in this position, please provide (as PDFs) to both contacts noted below: a detailed resume, a short personal statement explaining your scientific and research interests, and contact information for three referees in support of your application.

Contact:

Iman Mehdipour, Ph.D.

Project Scientist

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering

Laboratory for the Chemistry of Construction Materials (LC2)

