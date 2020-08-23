ENGINEERING: POST-DOC POSITION AVAILABLE

domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL, SUDAN, BAHRAIN, AND THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN’S TRAVEL TO LITHUANIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND AUSTRIA

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 23 agosto 2020

We are seeking a recent Ph.D. graduate to join a postdoctoral fellowship at UCLA. Successful candidates will have an interest in fundamental materials innovations, advanced device design, and system integration toward the next wave of interactive wearables and body area networks. The candidate should be highly motivated, collaborative, and open-minded. The search is open to candidates with a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering, bioengineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, biology, chemistry, and physics. Interested candidates, please send your curriculum vitae to <a with a subject "Postdoc Application".

The curriculum vitae must contain a list of links to your publications and detailed descriptions of research interests. To appreciate the effort you putting into the application, Dr. Chen will read and reply to every received email with thoughtful consideration. The position will remain open until filled.

For more information, please visit https://www.junchenlab.com/

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145746&tag=145746-atom

