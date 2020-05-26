martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 485 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXIII N. 2 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CXXVIII N. 17 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ESAME DELLA PROPOSTA DI RELAZIONE TERRITORIALE SULLA REGIONE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 278 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 280 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 279 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO LXXXVIII N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO VII N. 75 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 485 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » ENGINEERING: POST-DOC IN MULTI-SCALE MODELING OF COMPOSITES

ENGINEERING: POST-DOC IN MULTI-SCALE MODELING OF COMPOSITES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 26 maggio 2020

Job ID:
142195

Post-Doc in Multi-Scale Modeling of Composites
University of Texas at Austin

  • Post-Doc

  • Structural Engineering
    Mechanical Engineering
    Engineering Mechanics
    Civil Engineering
    Aerospace/Aeronautical/Astronautics
    Engineering – Other

<!–

ATTACHED PICTURES:
 

–>

Postdoc Position in “Multi-Scale Modeling of Composites”

A postdoctoral position in the “Multi-Scale Modeling of Composites” is available in Tehrani Group in the Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering at UT Austin. The position starts in August 2020. The required qualifications for this position are as follows:

  • Acquired a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering or a closely related field before the position start date.
  • Expertise in computational mechanics, modeling of composites, micromechanics, FEA, and statistical mechanics.

Interested applicants should send their CV and a cover letter highlighting how they meet the above qualifications to <a Please include "Multi-Scale Composite Postdoc" in the subject of your email.

Mehran Tehrani, Ph.D., Assistant Professor
Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering | Cockrell School of Engineering
The University of Texas at Austin | 512-232-5998 | https://sites.utexas.edu/tehrani/

 


Please reference AcademicKeys.com in your cover letter when
applying for or inquiring about this job announcement.

 

 

Contact Information <!–

(send resume to if no instructions are given above)

–>
 

Please see the job description for contact details
pertaining to this university job announcement.

 

Refer this job to a friend or colleague!


New Search |
Previous

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142195&tag=142195-atom

Post collegati

ENGINEERING: POST-DOC IN MULTI-SCALE MODELING OF COMPOSITES

Redazione

SCIENCES: PHD AND MSC POSITIONS ON CYBERSECURITY

Redazione

ENGINEERING: PH.D. POSITION IN APPLIED MATHEMATICS AND ENGINEERING

Redazione

SCIENCES: FUNDED PH.D. POSITION IN APPLIED MATHEMATICS AND ENGINEERING

Redazione

ENGINEERING: PHD STUDENT AND POSTDOC IN NANO-BIO INTERACTIONS

Redazione

CHROMATOGRAPHIC PROPERTY CLASSIFICATION OF NARROWLY DISTRIBUTED ZNS QUANTUM DOTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More