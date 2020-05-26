ENGINEERING: POST-DOC IN MULTI-SCALE MODELING OF COMPOSITES

Postdoc Position in “Multi-Scale Modeling of Composites”

A postdoctoral position in the “Multi-Scale Modeling of Composites” is available in Tehrani Group in the Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering at UT Austin. The position starts in August 2020. The required qualifications for this position are as follows:

Acquired a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering or a closely related field before the position start date.

Expertise in computational mechanics, modeling of composites, micromechanics, FEA , and statistical mechanics.

Interested applicants should send their CV and a cover letter highlighting how they meet the above qualifications to <a Please include "Multi-Scale Composite Postdoc" in the subject of your email.

Mehran Tehrani, Ph.D., Assistant Professor

Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering | Cockrell School of Engineering

The University of Texas at Austin | 512-232-5998 | https://sites.utexas.edu/tehrani/