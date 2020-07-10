ENGINEERING: PHD STUDENT IN INTEGRATED CIRCUIT DESIGN FOR PROBABILISTIC MACHINE LEARNING ACCELERATORS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 10 luglio 2020

PHD STUDENT IN INTEGRATED CIRCUIT DESIGN FOR PROBABILISTIC MACHINE LEARNING ACCELERATORATORS

“Designing the next generation of hardware accelerators for probabilistic machine learning applications, to enable smarter and more energy-efficient portable devices”

What you will do

We all witness the rapid developments of connected devices around us, from smartphones to wearables and other wireless sensor networks. This internet-of-things (IoT) intends to make our lives safer, easier or simply more fun. Nevertheless, the next generation of IoT devices will have to embed more intelligence to be really better. This is a massive challenge knowing that these devices do not have large resources available (small batteries, low computing power, etc.). We are looking for a new doctoral student to tackle this challenge.

In this fully funded position, you have an opportunity to be involved in world-class research in Integrated Circuit (IC) design applied to artificial intelligence applications. You will contribute to novel design ideas, in a team at the interface between artificial intelligence algorithms and circuit design. You will work in a multidisciplinary network, in close collaboration with other students, to grow, design and promote your ideas with full-custom ICs.

What we offer you

– Exciting working topic. You will develop competences at the interface between IC design and artificial intelligence. You will apply them in the IoT area, identified as one of the main targets for industry in the near future.

– Supportive working environment. We offer you to the possibility to design ICs in the latest nanometer-scale CMOS technologies, participating in multi-project wafer runs annually and using a state-of-the-art measurement lab. You will be integrated into an international and supportive research team. You will be in contact with our vast network of academic and industrial partners.

– Competitive salary and contract terms. The starting salary for a doctoral candidate is approximately 2500€/month and salary will increase with responsibilities and performance over time. You are expected to complete doctoral research and studies within four years in the Doctoral Programme in Electrical Engineering of Aalto University. As an employer, Aalto University provides excellent learning and development opportunities as well as occupational health care services, commuter ticket benefit and versatile exercise services by Unisport. Finland has a comprehensive social security system.

– Living environment. The School of Electrical Engineering is located at the Aalto University Otaniemi campus in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Finland. As a living and working environments, Finland consistently ranks high in quality-of-life. For more information about living in Finland please visit our information pages for international staff: https://www.aalto.fi/en/services/why-finland.

Who you are

You have a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering. High average grades as well as excellent grades on courses on electronics are an asset.

You just obtained your diploma, or you already gained some design experience in industry.

You are passionate about IC design and/or artificial intelligence and you are willing to work in a multi-disciplinary field.

You are open-minded for new research, eager to learn more and fit to teamwork.

You have some hands-on experience or courses taken on IC design and tools (in particular Cadence). Specifically, experience and/or interests in analog or mixed-signal circuits are an asset.

Who we are

Aalto University is a community of bold thinkers where science and art meet technology and business, developing ideas and technologies further into innovations and services. The Electronic Circuit Design (ECD) unit (https://www.aalto.fi/en/department-of-electronics-and-nanoengineering/elect…) of the Department of Electronics and Nanoengineering at the School of Electrical Engineering has researched RF, analog, and digital integrated circuits already close to thirty years with outstanding outcomes and we have a strong network of collaborators and funding. The ECD unit has three professors (Jussi Ryynänen, Kari Halonen and Martin Andraud), three senior researchers and about 20 doctoral candidates and research assistants.

‍More information

If you wish to hear more about the position, do not hesitate to contact professor Martin Andraud, martin.andraud(a)aalto.fi.

‍Ready to apply?

Please submit your application through our recruiting system (https://www.aalto.fi/en/open-positions/doctoral-candidate-in-integrated-cir…) and include the following documents in English:

Motivation letter

Course transcripts of Master’s studies with grades and Certificate of Master’s degree

Curriculum Vitae (including the list of publications if any)

Brief description of your research interests and what you want to do (0.5 – 1 A4 page)

Possible References (names of referees or recommendation letters)

‍The call is open until August 31, 2020, but we will start reviewing and interviewing candidates immediately.

