lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
ENGINEERING: PHD SCHOLARSHIPS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 03 agosto 2020

PhD Scholarships
University of Wollongong

PhD scholarship opportunities value at $28,092 (tax exempted for 3.5 years) for living expenses, and there is no tuition fee. I’m recruiting high performing students who are interested in telecommunications in areas such as wireless powered communication networks, wireless sensor networks, 5G/6G, resource allocation, machine learning, optimization and control theory. For more information, see my home page.

 


Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145110&tag=145110-atom

