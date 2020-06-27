ENGINEERING: PHD POSITIONS IN

sabato, Giugno 27, 2020
(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), sab 27 giugno 2020

The Computational Water Research and Uncertainty Quantification Lab at the University of Hawaii at Manoa (http://www2.hawaii.edu/~jonghyun) is seeking applications for a fully funded PhD student in groundwater engineering with an emphasis on computational modeling of variably saturated density-driven groundwater flow and reactive transport simulation and associated software development in high performance computing environment. Applicants with a quantitative background on applied linear algebra and numerical analysis, and experience in C++ programming will be given preference. The student will work on a NSF project with Maui High Performance Computing Center. The project will support the student with a salary of $ 29,148 for three years, high performance computing facility and travels. The PhD student will join the department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Water Resources Research Center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Interested applicants should email a CV, transcripts, GRE scores and a one-page statement of past and present research goals to Dr. Jonghyun Harry Lee (<a Informal inquiries are also invited by email. Review of applications starts immediately and will continue until positions are filled.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=143438&tag=143438-atom

