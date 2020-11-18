ENGINEERING: PHD POSITION IN DATA SCIENCE AND IMAGING SCIENCE

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 18 novembre 2020

The Chun’s imaging and data science group at the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa (UHM) has vacant Ph.D. positions for applicants who wish to develop a speciality in data science and imaging science from Fall 2021, and to obtain the doctoral degree in Electrical Engineering. The group is seeking highly motivated students committed to developing machine learning (ML) & artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for imaging, image processing, and computer vision projects.



The Chun’s group has expertise in ML & AI, optimization, and compressed sensing, applied to diverse imaging, image processing, and computer vision problems. The group is developing/studying computational data science solutions/fundamentals for the following applications: medical imaging (e.g., X-ray CT, MRI, PET, and SPECT), computational photography (e.g., light-field photography (simply put, 4D photography), depth estimation, 3D object tracking), and biomedical image computing (e.g., brain abnormality detection via neuroimaging and microscopic image segmentation). The group is currently expanding its expertise to autonomous systems such as self-driving cars using light-field photography and anomaly detection using drone imaging.

Qualifications



• Successful candidates will have recent BS/MS degrees in electrical engineering, computer science, mathematics, statistics, or some related fields, with GPA(s) higher than or equal to 3.3.



• Candidates with prior research experience in computer vision and ML & AI are especially encouraged to apply.



• Candidates must have logical and critical thinking skills, be enthusiastic and highly motivated, and function well as part of a team.



• The Graduate Division at UHM requires the TOEFL or IELTS (Academic) tests from graduate program applicants who are not native speakers of English. See the exemption criteria in this link.



• The PhD program at UHM EE requires the GRE test, preferably with a high quantitative score (e.g., higher than 165). See the exemption criteria in this link.

Application Instructions



To be considered for this position, please send the following materials by email to Prof. Il Yong Chun, including “[chun-phd]” and your name in the subject line:



• Curriculum vitae



• Transcript(s) with GPA(s) higher than or equal to 3.3



• Statement of purpose (2-page limit; see what to include in this link)



• Contact information for two references



See further application information in this link.

We look forward to working with you as our team member.

