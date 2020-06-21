ENGINEERING: PH.D. RESEARCH ASSISTANTS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 21 giugno 2020

Ashraf lab at the University of Texas at Arlington has opening for two Ph.D. research assistants to start from Fall 2020 or Spring 2021. Ph.D. students will work on federal and state funded research projects supervised by Dr. Warda Ashraf. Visit www.ashraf-lab.com to learn more about our research.

Research Area:

Alkali-activated materials, Durability of cement-based materials, life cycle analysis of materials.

Requirements:

1. Previous research experience on cementitious materials including mechanical performance testing and processing/characterization of cement-based materials.

2. Good knowledge in various cement chemistry including carbonated binders, alkali-activated materials, geopolymers, etc.

3. Knowledge/ experience of working on various experimental techniques including scanning electron microscopy (SEM), X-ray diffraction, thermal analysis, etc.

4. Proven record of research accomplishments through publications in peer-reviewed journals and presentations in national/ international conferences is a big plus.

5. Ability to work in a team environment, oral, and written communication skills in English, and self-motivation with a strong work ethics.

Interested candidates should send a description of research experience, research plan, CV (including references, GRE/ TOEFL scores) and academic transcripts to Dr. Warda Ashraf by email.

Contact Information:

Warda Ashraf, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor

Department of Civil Engineering

University of Texas at Arlington

Arlington, TX 76010

USA

e-mail: https://www.ashraf-lab.com/

CACM web: https://cacm.uta.edu/

Department web: https://www.uta.edu/academics/schools-colleges/engineering/academics/depart…

Documents required:

Cover letter describing candidate research experience, research plan, and career goal

CV

Academic transcripts (B.S., M.S.), GRE / TOEFL scores

/ scores Three contacts of reference

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=143173&tag=143173-atom