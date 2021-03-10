mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
ENGINEERING: PH.D. POSITIONS ON MOBILE AD HOC CLOUDS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 10 marzo 2021 Department: DÃ©partement de gÃ©nie logiciel et des technologies de l’information
Institution: Ã‰cole de Technologie SupÃ©rieure

Description
Ph.D. positions are available at the ReMI institute (https://remi-institute.com/) and the Ã‰cole de Technologie SupÃ©rieure (Ã‰TS https://www.etsmtl.ca/en/) in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

Context: The unprecedented expansion of Cloud Computing services and Internet of things (IoT) combined with the recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data analytics techniques i…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=155600&tag=155600-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=155600&tag=155600-atom

