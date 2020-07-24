ENGINEERING: PH.D. POSITION IN FSI

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 24 luglio 2020 Department: Biomedical Engineering

Institution: University of Massachussets, Lowell

Ph.D. Position in Image-based FSI and Machine Learning

A new Ph.D. position (Fall 2020 and Spring/Fall 2021) is available in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at UMass Lowell, for research and development of (medical) image-based fluid-structure interaction modeling with machine learning to advance the frontiers of personalized medicine (involving surgery, intervention, and…

