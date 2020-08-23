ENGINEERING: PH.D GRADUATE STUDENTS AND POSTDOCS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 23 agosto 2020

Multiple Ph.D. and postdoctoral fellow positions, University of Iowa

Job Description

The Pulmonary Microfluidic Laboratory (https://xie.lab.uiowa.edu/), directed by Dr. Yuliang Xie (https://www.engineering.uiowa.edu/faculty-staff/yuliang-xie), at Roy J. Carver Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Iowa, is inviting motivated applicants for multiple Ph.D. positions, and one postdoctoral fellow position. The postdoc position is available immediately until filled, and the Ph.D. positions are available for spring 2021 and fall 2021. Both positions are fully funded.

Researches at pulmonary microfluidic laboratory merge microfluidic technologies with medicine, shedding light on the defective airway host defense in lung disease. Our recent work revealed that submucosal glands, a major site to produce mucus in large airways, generate mucus strands with abnormal biophysical properties in cystic fibrosis, initiating a cascade of bacterial infection, inflammation, and progressive lung destruction.

We are inviting Ph.D. and postdoc candidates 1) who honor values of passion, innovation, and collaboration; 2) with a solid training background on lab-on-a-chip, microfluidics, airway physiology and diseases, tissue engineering, cell biology, and biomaterial; 3) preferably with a strong publication record.

Successful candidates will be fully funded, and expect to conduct interdisciplinary researches on developing micro-systems that implement acoustic, electronic and mechanical principles, and apply them in the diagnosis, pathogenesis, and therapeutics of airway disease.

About University of Iowa

University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities founded in 1847. It is the state’s oldest institution of higher education that locates alongside the picturesque Iowa River in Iowa City. It is also the home to one of the largest and most acclaimed medical centers in the US. The University of Iowa has been listed as member of Association of American Universities (AAU), Universities Research Association (URA), and R1 Universities in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. In 2020, University of Iowa ranked 84th according to U.S. News & World Report.

About Iowa City

Iowa City is consistently voted one of the best places in the US. It’s a place where small-town hospitality meets big-city amenities, where friendly meets adventurous. It is a great place for to live, work, play, and raise a family. In 2019, Iowa City ranks as 19th of 100 Best Places to Live ( Money); 3rd of Top 20 Best US Cities for College Grads ( Business Insider); and 4th of Top 100 Places to Live (@ Livability).

Contact

If you are interested, please contact Dr. Yuliang Xie (<a with your CV.

