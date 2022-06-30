Engineering Officers and Ratings

(AGENPARL) – LONDON gio 30 giugno 2022

Application process

In line with MIN 655, if you are applying for your first UK Certificate of Competency (CoC), you must post your application and original documents (except passport which must be an attested copy) at both NOE and CoC stages to:

Seafarer Certification 2/11



Maritime and Coastguard Agency



Spring Place



105 Commercial Road



Southampton



SO15 1EG



For all other applications, please email your application and scanned documents to <a

Please ensure your documents are included as attachments or within a .zip folder. Unfortunately, we cannot open .rar extensions or links to file-sharing services (e.g. OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox etc).

Fast track requests

It is unlikely we will consider expediting a NOE (including Resit) or Rating application within our service standard of 28 days, or within 14 days for all other applications.

If you have been waiting longer than this and need us to assess your application on an urgent basis, please ask your company to email <a directly with your full name, date of birth and a compelling reason (including the vessel joining date).

For NOE applications, your company must also confirm to us that you meet all of the certificate requirements i.e. the only barrier to gaining the certificate is you need to sit the MCA oral exam.

For NOE resits, it is unlikely we will be able to consider a fast-track request if you’ve already had 3 attempts or more.

Booking your MCA oral exam

Please email the following to <a

your electronic NOE (paper NOEs need to be scanned colour copies in PDF format)

scanned colour copy of non-UK subordinate CoC (for candidates appearing for a higher UK CoC at first instance) in PDF format

scanned colour copy of your discharge book (front page and at least the last 2 years of sea time) as a separate PDF file

an indication of your availability to undertake an online exam

EOOW and ETO candidates also need to provide scanned colour copies of the following exerts from your MNTB Training Record Book (TRB) in PDF format:

page ‘i’ – contact details page

section 2.2 – sea service record (page 11 of the 2018 edition 4 version)

section 3.3 – particulars of ships (pages 23-25 of edition 4 for the first ship and each subsequent vessel)

Oral exam syllabuses

It is recommended that you review the relevant oral exam syllabus before sitting your MCA oral exam.

CoC requirements

If you pass your MCA oral exam, please see our guidance on the requirements for an engineering CoC application.

NOE resits

If you fail your MCA oral exam and wish to resit it, please email the NOE Fail to <a The fee is currently £159 and should be paid for online to prevent delays.

This process also applies if you passed your oral exam more than 3 years ago.

Unused NOE

If you were issued with a NOE over 5 years ago but did not sit the exam, the fee is reduced (currently £90). We’ll also need to see two forms of evidence showing 6 months’ seagoing service in the last 5 years.

Exemptions

Merchant Engineering Officer of the Watch Unlimited

For Science A and B, and Control Engineering:

UK graduates, experienced seafarers and HNC holders should contact their MCA-approved nautical training centre

non-UK graduates should contact IAMI for course exemptions only (i.e. exam exemptions are not available)

Workshop Skills:

Merchant Second/Chief Engineer Unlimited

Holders of UK/EU Engineering degrees should contact IAMI for course and exam exemptions from Naval Architecture, Applied Mechanics, Applied Heat, Electro-technology, Mathematics and Engineering Drawing.

Holders of non-UK/EU Engineering degrees should first contact UK ENIC for recognition and evaluation of international qualifications and skills, and then IAMI for course exemptions only (i.e. exam exemptions are not available).

University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT)

Please email your UTT e-transcript to <a

Small vessels

Please do not apply for exemptions before obtaining an action plan

For General Engineering Science I & II, 2 weeks’ Workshop Skills (also known as Yacht Skills Test) and AEC1, please contact IAMI.

There is generally no exemption available for AEC2, however, MCA/MNTB-approved FD/SPD, HND or HNC holders should email <a the course completion letter.

ETO

For finding a match to the AMERC Electronic Principles course, you will need to hold the minimum of a Higher National Certificate (Academic level 4) to be considered for the IAMI exemption service.

For finding a match to the management level STCW Electrotechnology qualification, you will need to hold the minimum of a Higher National Diploma (Academic level 5) to be considered for the IAMI exemption service.

Merchant Navy

MSF 4275 – Application form for an oral examination leading to the issue of a certificate of competency (STCW) engineer officers in the merchant navy

For guidance on the certificate requirements, please see MSN 1857

Engineer Officer of the Watch Unlimited III/1: sections 3.2, 3.3 and 3.4

Second Engineer Unlimited III/2: section 3.5

Chief Engineer Unlimited III/2: section 3.6

To obtain both motor and steam endorsements: Annex A

MEOL (serve as Chief Engineer on motorships <750 kW in UK near coastal area): section 10.2

Holders of non-UK CoCs

To obtain UK EOOW III/1: section 3.3 of MSN 1857

To obtain UK Second Engineer III/2: section 9.3.1

To obtain UK Chief Engineer III/2: section 9.3.2

Please note your non-UK CoC must be valid upon application and remain valid until we print your CoC.

Common queries

You must pass EK General and Motor and/or Steam together. If you fail one, you must retake both.

Motor and/or Steam together. If you fail one, you must retake both. You cannot sit SQA management exams outside the UK.

Royal Navy conversion to Merchant Navy

We have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Royal Navy, giving a route to Merchant STCW Certification based on the education and training, as well as experience, gained whilst in the Navy.

For those in the surface fleet, please see the Engineering Royal Naval Conversion Flow Chart. More information can be obtained directly from the Royal Navy (contact details on request).

If you are a Submariner, we are currently in discussions regarding routes taking into account your education, training and experience. We can raise your case directly with our examiner for review if needed; please email <a with your Rank, service history and any relevant education and training.

There is currently no equivalent MOU for other former UK military personnel.

Small vessels

MSF 4900 – Application form for an oral examination leading to the issue of an (STCW) engineer officer small vessel certificate of competency

To enter the Small Vessel structure, please familiarise yourself with MIN 524 and contact a MCA-approved Small Vessel Engineering training provider to enrol and obtain an action plan.

There is also a yacht-restricted Small Vessel Second Engineer route outlined in section 5 of MIN 594.

Conversions

Conversion routes are currently open to UK CoC holders only. Please see page 19 onwards of MIN 524. If you hold a superior capacity on your CoC (e.g. EOOW Unlimited III/1), this will carry over to your new CoC.

All conversion routes require 6 months’ seagoing service in the last 5 years (as per section 9.1 of MIN 524).

For conversion N1 (EOOW to SVE 2nd Eng), you do not need HELM (Operational) unless you qualified as an EOOW before September 2013.

The sea service requirement for conversions A1, A2, A3, C and D is actual seagoing service; section 4.8 of MIN 524 (1.5 x actual) does not apply.

Commercial and private yachts (over 24m)

The MCA intends to close the yacht route fully on 31 December 2022 – this means completing all required modules and sea time, with only the MCA oral exam left to take.

MSF 4278 – Application form for an oral examination leading to the issue of certificate of competency (STCW) engineer officers on commercially and privately operated yachts

For guidance on the certificate requirements, please see MSN 1859

MEOL(Y): section 3.3

Y4 Chief Engineer III/3 <200 GT and <1,500 kW: section 3.4

Y3 Chief Engineer III/3 <500 GT and <3,000 kW: section 3.5

Y2 Chief Engineer III/3 <3,000 GT and <3,000 kW: section 3.6

Y1 Chief Engineer III/2 <3,000 GT and <9,000 kW: section 3.7

Conversion Routes: Annex F

Electro-technical officer (ETO)

MSF 4259 – Application form for an oral exam leading to the issue of an STCW electro technical officer (ETO) certificates of competency (CoC)

You should follow either:

3.2 of MSN 1860 (experienced seafarer) and get an action plan, or;

3.1 of MSN 1860 and seek support for an ETO cadetship.

In all cases, please contact a MCA-approved Nautical College.

Senior Electro-Technical Officer (SETO)

SETO is not recognised by STCW and consequently will not appear on a Safe Manning Document. To obtain SETO by written examination, please contact IAMI for exam details.

Watch rating certificate

MSF 4371 – Application form for MCA issued watch rating certificate (engine room or electro-technical)

Electro-technical

For guidance on Electro-technical Rating III/7, please see section 5 of the form (above).

Engine room

For guidance on Engine Room Watch Rating Certificate III/4, please see MSN 1863, in particular section 2.2 (sea service reduction).

If you are unable to complete the steam tasks on board, you have a few options:

You could complete the boiler tasks at a college which has a simulator course covering the relevant items, or;

Your company may be able to arrange for the tasks to be completed at a shore based location (e.g. some refineries will have boiler systems identical to those found on vessels), or;

We can issue a limited certificate (“not valid on ships with steam plant and oil/gas fired boiler”).

Fishing CoC

Fishing vessels over 750kW must carry two engineers: a Chief Engineer holding a Fishing Class 1 and a Second Engineer holding a Fishing Class 2. This is regardless of the vessel’s length, tonnage or area of operation.

For the certificate requirements and how to apply, please see: Guidance for obtaining UK MCA engineering fishing certificates of competency.

New tanker endorsements

MSF 4210 – Application form for a tanker endorsement on a UK CoC

Sea service/training/occupation must be within the last 5 years:

Basic/Operational level

Relevant MCA-approved Basic Tanker Training, and; MCA-approved Tanker Fire Fighting.

If you already hold Advanced Oil or Advanced Chemical tanker endorsement on your UK CoC, you automatically qualify for Basic Oil and Chemical endorsement (i.e. no training required).

Advanced/Management level

You must meet the basic level requirements (as above) unless you are exempt because you hold the corresponding basic endorsement on your UK CoC, or you are applying for Advanced Oil/Chemical and hold the opposite Advanced Oil/Chemical endorsement on your UK CoC, and; Relevant MCA-approved Advanced Tanker Training, and; Two forms of evidence (e.g. discharge book and dangerous cargo testimonials) showing 90 days’ seagoing service on board a tanker carrying the relevant cargo.

Lapsed endorsements

If you previously held tanker endorsement(s) on your UK CoC but they were removed, you will still need to complete MSF 4210 and pay the fee, however, the requirements are:

90 days’ seagoing service on board a tanker carrying the relevant cargo, or;

Relevant MCA-approved tanker training certificate(s), or;

30 months’ occupation in a role involving loading/unloading dangerous cargo.

IGF Code

For guidance on our requirements, please see MIN 595 Amendment 2.

Annex G is a sea service report template tailored specifically for IGF.

For training for service on ships using fuels covered within the IGF Code, please see our list of MCA-approved training providers.

There is currently no fee for an IGF Certificate of Proficiency (except optional courier fee). To apply, please use form MSF 4210.

Limitation removal

To remove High Voltage, Davit, Navigational Systems or Radio Equipment limitations, please apply using form

MSF 3901.

You can also use this form to change your name.

CoC replacement

You can apply for a replacement using form MSF 4299. If your CoC was stolen, you must report it to the Police.

CoC revalidation

CoCs are valid for 5 years. Fishing CoCs, MEOLs and Rating Certificates do not need to be revalidated.

Please see our detailed guidance on how to revalidate a UK CoC.

PSSR, EFA and MFA

Your UK CoC is proof that you have met the requirements for PSSR (A-VI/1-4), EFA (A-VI/1-3) and MFA (A-VI/4-1). There’s also no requirement to update these three courses. If an employer is querying this, please refer them to sections 3.2 and 3.3 of MIN 535 Amendment 1.

Pre-August 1998 grandfather rights

If a seafarer had 6 months sea service prior to August 1998, they were not required to complete PSSR or EFA originally (as per section 2.4 of MGN 97).

‘First Aid at Sea’ certificate issued before August 1998 should be considered as equivalent to MFA (A-VI/4-1) as per MGN 147.

0https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/282315/mgn097.pdf’>https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/282315/mgn097.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/engineering-officers-and-ratings