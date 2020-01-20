20 Gennaio 2020
ENGINEERING OF MONODISPERSE CORE-SHELL UP-CONVERSION DENDRITIC MESOPOROUS SILICA NANOCOMPOSITES WITH TUNABLE PORE SIZE

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Fabricating lanthanide doped up-conversion luminescence based nanocomposites have drawn increasingly attention in nanoscience and nanotechnology. Although challenging in precise synthesis, structure manipulation and interfacial engineering, frabricating dendritic mesoporous silica coated up-conversion nanoparticles (UCNP@dMSNs) with tunable pore size is of great importance for functionalization and application of UCNPs. Herein, we report a strategy to synthesize uniform monodispersed UCNP@dMSNs core shell structure The silica shell has tunable center-radial and dendritic mesoporous channels. The synthesis was carried out in the heterogeneous oil-water microemulsion phase of the Winsor III system reaction system, which allows silica to be deposited directly on hydrophobic UCNP and the self-absorption of reactants to take place in the oil-water interface for one pot growth. The average pore size of UCNP@dMSNs can be adjusted from ~10 nm to ~35 nm, which is controlled via the varied amount of co-solvent in the mixture. The microemulsion approach can also be used to prepare hierarchical UCNP@dMSNs with multigenerational mesostructure. The resultant UCNP@dMSNs exhibits their unique advantage for loading “guest nanoparticles” by means of self-absorption. We proved that Cu1.8S NPs (~10 nm), Au NPs (~10 nm) and Fe3O4 NPs (~10 and ~25 nm) can be incorporated in UCNP@dMSNs, which in turn validates the pore volume and adsorption capacity of

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/YxTu6aFaRU0/C9NR10813K

