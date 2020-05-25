lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
ENGINEERING: MULTIPLE MSC AND PHD OPENINGS IN COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 25 maggio 2020

MSc and PhD openings in Mechanical Engineering are available in Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 in the research group of Dr. Wen Wu at the University of Mississippi (Oxford/Main campus, https://people.engineering.olemiss.edu/wen-wu/). Research Assistant and Teaching Assistant opportunities are available.

The preferred qualifications include:
– Strong background in mathematics, fluid mechanics, and computational mathematics (for PhD) ;
– Hands-on experience with computing in Matlab, and/or C/C++, and/or Python, or other programming languages;
– Strong interest and self-motivation to perform cutting-edge research and conquer challenges in real-world engineering and to publish high-impact papers;
– (For PhD) Experience in developing numerical models, codes, and computation algorithms;

Founded in 1848, the University of Mississippi is a flagship university located in Oxford, MS. The group of Dr. Wu focuses on understanding and modeling turbulence, and on complexity in fluid mechanics in general. Recent research interests include multiphase flows, vortex-dominant flows, turbulence with significant regions of separation, and flow past complex objects in engineering contexts. We work with a board array of industries such as aviation, automotive, biomedical engineering, geophysical/environmental engineering, etc. The ultimate goal of our research is twofold: to assist practitioners and researchers to cope with the challenges brought by complex flow physics in real-life applications, and to bridge the gap between high-fidelity simulation techniques and their utilization in solving engineering problems.

To apply, please send your CV/Resume, transcripts, publications, etc. to Dr. Wu (<a with the email subject "Position Application".

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142190&tag=142190-atom

