ENGINEERING: MULTIPLE FUNDED POSTDOC AND PHD STUDENT IN BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING

Multiple funded Postdoc and PhD student in Biomedical Engineering

Michigan State University

The Department of Biomedical Engineering at Michigan State University is recruiting multiple funded Research Associates (Postdoc and PhD students) in the Dr. Jinxing Li Lab. The Li lab focuses on creating miniaturized electronic and robotic devices for healthcare innovation.

The research is highly cross-disciplinary. Students with training in one or multiple below subjects are encouraged to apply: Bio/medicine: neurosurgery and neuroscience, drug delivery, cell and tissue engineering, bioimaging, microbiology, system biology

Engineering: robotics, IC design, wireless, computation and machine learning

Materials: micro/nanofab, synthesis of polymer and nanomaterials

Chemistry: analytical chemistry, materials synthesis

Applied Physics: acoustics, optics, mechanics

Undergrads, MS students, and visiting scholars are also welcome. About the PI:

Jinxing Li received his B.S. from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and M.S. from Fudan University, both in electrical engineering. He received PhD in NanoEngineering at UC San Diego working with Prof. Joseph Wang’s on the emerging research area of micro/nanorobotics. He worked as a visiting scientist in Bell Labs after PhD, then joined Prof. Zhenan Bao’s lab at Stanford as postdoc scholar developing soft bioelectronics and robotics. He recently joined Michigan State University through the university’s Global Impact Initiative. He is a recipient of Siebel Scholar of Bioengineering (2016), Materials Research Society Graduate Student Award (2015 & 2016), Dan David Prize Scholarship (2016), American Chemical Society DIC Young Investigator Award (2018), MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 (2019), and 30 Rising Leaders In The Life Sciences (2020). Applicants please send CV to: <a more information, please view Dr. Li’s publications at

www.ligroup.pro

or

https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=Cd7lEf4AAAAJ&hl=en

Biomedical Engineering

Michigan State University

755 Woodlot Drive

East Lansing,

MI 48910

Michigan State University 755 Woodlot Drive East Lansing, MI 48910



