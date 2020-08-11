ENGINEERING: LECTURER / SENIOR LECTURER IN TRANSPORTATION ENGINEERING

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 11 agosto 2020

Department of Civil and Natural Resources Engineering

College of Engineering

University of Canterbury

Christchurch, New Zealand

Full-time at 37.5 hours per week (1.0 FTE )

) Continuing (i.e. permanent) position

We are seeking an exceptional candidate to contribute to the development of our teaching and research programmes in Transportation engineering.

What You Will Do

Applications are invited for a continuing (i.e. permanent and tenured) position in the Department of Civil and Natural Resources Engineering at Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer (equivalent to Assistant, Associate Professor in the US System). The level of appointment will depend on the successful candidate’s relevant experience.

Your research will complement the present research activities of the Department’s Transportation Engineering Group in the area of (but not limited to) Urban Public Transportation Operations, Public Transportation Planning, Transportation Network Optimisation, Smart Cities, Transportation Planning, Traffic Engineering and Travel behaviour. You will contribute to teaching in traditional core undergraduate courses (Transportation and Geometric Design; Traffic Engineering) and development of new courses at the postgraduate level. You will also be encouraged to develop a strong, externally-funded research programme as well as be expected to collaborate with other academics in the Department’s teaching and research activities. The appointee will also be expected to develop links with and contribute to the wider engineering profession at local, national and international levels.

Who You Are

Applicants must hold a Ph.D. degree in Transportation Engineering or Civil Engineering (or a closely aligned discipline), and have a demonstrated record of relevant published research in internationally recognized journals of the highest quality. The successful candidate(s) will have a commitment to excellence in teaching of core courses in Transportation and Traffic Engineering at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, delivering effective teaching methods that enable a wide range of learners to succeed. The appointee(s) will also demonstrate a background in supervising final year undergraduate projects, Masters and Ph.D. students, an ability in collaborating with others in the University, and interest in contributing to Departmental, College, and University activities.

Who You Will Work With

The role of the Department of Civil and Natural Resources Engineering (CNRE) is to remain at the forefront of research and technology and preserve our strong international reputation for high quality teaching.

We aim to constantly develop our alumni and industry partnerships, to provide students with the highest level of training, and to expand the scope of our research expertise by attracting and retaining highly-skilled academic and support staff.

Civil and Natural Resources at UC is rated in the top 1 per cent of civil engineering schools in the world. A qualification from us is recognised globally, will open doors to employment on projects all over the world and has an international reputation that is the envy of other universities.

For more information about our department and team, please visit our website.

Please take a virtual tour of our Engineering facilities.

Why UC

Tangata Tū, Tangata Ora – Engaged, Empowered, Making a Difference.

The University of Canterbury is committed to accessible higher education, service to the community and the encouragement of talent without barriers of distance, wealth, class, gender or ethnicity. The University explicitly aims to produce graduates and support staff who are engaged with their communities, empowered to act for good and determined to make a difference in the world.

We are an Equal Employment Opportunities (EEO) employer and we encourage diversity in our staffing profile. The University of Canterbury actively seeks to meet its obligation under the Treaty of Waitangi | Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The University of Canterbury is a leading University in New Zealand, with over 15,000 students across five colleges. We are located in Christchurch – the gateway to the South Island of New Zealand with easy access to the Southern Alps and renowned skiing, hiking, fishing, whale watching, mountain biking and other outdoor destinations and facilities to support a work-life-balance lifestyle.

We offer a range of fantastic benefits including flexible work practices, study opportunities and generous superannuation and leave provisions. For more information, please visit us; http://www.canterbury.ac.nz/joinus

The closing date for this position is: Monday 5th October, 2020 (Midnight, NZ time)

Apply

Applications for this position must be submitted online through our careers website, and should include:

a ‘cover letter’, including a 2-3 page statement outlining the applicant’s research interests and goals, teaching philosophy, and their thoughts on how to expand the expertise within the current traffic engineering group and contribute to the success of the Transportation team in the Department, and

a ‘curriculum vitae’ which includes a list of relevant research publications and the contact details of three referees.

Unfortunately, we do not accept applications by email however we are happy to answer your queries in relation to the application process. Please forward these to <a

For further information specifically about the role, please contact Dr. Mehdi Keyvan-Ekbatani, <a

Important notice

In response to COVID-19 the New Zealand Government has imposed travel restrictions and are currently only allowing New Zealand Residents, Citizens and visa holders meeting a strict exception policy to enter the country, all of whom must currently enter Government approved isolation/quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

It is uncertain when these border restrictions will change, and this may impact the degree to which an off-shore candidate will be able to participate in the recruitment process, particularly an on-site interview. To see how this might affect your application and for more information and updates on the border restrictions visit the Immigration New Zealand website or the New Zealand Government’s official Covid-19 website.

