lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
Breaking News

CS:PUBBLICATO IL BANDO PER L’AREA DI CRISI INDUSTRIALE DI PORTOVESME

DRL PROMOTING AND PROTECTING: WOMEN’S RIGHTS IN MARRIAGE; FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS;…

CONI: ROSSI (PD), CONTE INTERVENGA PER GARANTIRE AUTONOMIA RICHIESTA DA CARTA OLIMPICA

CORONAVIRUS: MICELI (PD), ALBO PER SOCIETà SANIFICAZIONE, EVITARE INFILTRAZIONI CRIMINALITà

REGENI, DI MAIO: DISCUSSO CASO OGGI A BRUXELLES

A MINDANAO, UCCISO A COLPI DI PISTOLA UN SACERDOTE CATTOLICO

L’ONU VUOLE AZIONI CONCRETE PER LA PROTEZIONE DEI SITI RELIGIOSI

KENYA, APPELLO A RISPETTARE I LUOGHI SACRI

USA, HUNTER BIDEN FERMA IL CORTEO PRESIDENZIALE PER FARE PRENDERE UN ORDINE…

VACCINI: CALABRIA (FI), ARCURI FATALISTA, ALZA BANDIERA BIANCA

Agenparl

ENGINEERING: HEAD OF DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 25 gennaio 2021 Department: DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
Institution: Hong Kong Polytechnic University

[b]THE HONG KONG POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY [/b]

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is a government-funded tertiary institution in Hong Kong. It offers programmes at various levels including Doctorate, Masterâ€™s and Bachelorâ€™s degrees. It has a full-time staff strength of around 5,300 including 1,200 academic staff. The total annual consolidated expenditure budget of the…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=153166&tag=153166-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=153166&tag=153166-atom

Post collegati

ENGINEERING: HEAD OF DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

Redazione

CURRICULUM & EDUCATION: CHILD DEVELOPMENT TEACHER ASSISTANT (4108C) 14723

Redazione

SCIENCES: STAFF RESEARCH ASSOCIATE 1 (9613C) 14709

Redazione

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: CONTRACTS ADMINISTRATOR

Redazione

SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF COMPUTATIONAL RESEARCH SUPPORT

Redazione

ANDREW MACK—IN MEMORIAM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More