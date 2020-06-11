giovedì, Giugno 11, 2020
ENGINEERING: GRADUATE RESEARCH ASSISTANT POSITION – GEOTECHNICAL ENGINEERING

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), gio 11 giugno 2020

Graduate Research Assistant Position – Geotechnical Engineering
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

  • Graduate Student

  • Geotechnical

A research assistant position for supporting a graduate student is available in the geotechnical engineering program at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Highly motivated MS or PhD seeking applicants with lab, field and experimental background in geotechnical engineering, particularly in erosion and bridge pier scour detections are encouraged to apply. Having a record of publications in geotechnical engineering and knowledge of numerical modeling of erosion phenomenon is a plus. Applicants should submit a statement of purpose along with their CV and transcripts to Dr. Abdolreza Osouli (<a In addition, MS applicants need to submit TOEFL/IELTS and PhD applicants need to submit TOEFL/IELTS and GRE. Review of applications start immediately and position remains opened until is filled. The preferred starting semester is Fall 2020.

MS degree program is offered at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and more information is available at: https://www.siue.edu/engineering/civil-engineering/
In the Co-op PhD program, the research activity and course work are conducted at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus and the Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Engineering Science is offered by the College of Engineering at SIU– Carbondale. More information about the PhD program is found at: https://www.siue.edu/academics/graduate/degrees-and-programs/engineering-sc…

 


Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142939&tag=142939-atom

