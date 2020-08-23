(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 23 agosto 2020
Graduate Student
Engineering – Other
Aerospace/Aeronautical/Astronautics
Computer Science
Computer Engineering
Electrical and/or Electronics
Mechanical Engineering
Robotics
Graduate assistant positions are available at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. The students will be supervised by Dr. Xiaoli Bai (http://x-bai.rutgers.edu/). Qualified candidates with degrees in aerospace engineering, electrical engineering, applied mathematics, automation, or closely related fields are encouraged to apply.
Preference will be given to students who have good background and strong interest in astrodynamics and/or aircraft dynamics and control, are self-motivated to do first-class research, with the following skills:
Followings are some example projects:
You are encouraged to talk to Professor Bai through if you are interested. Please include your transcripts and CV in the first communication.
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145749&tag=145749-atom