Graduate assistant positions are available at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. The students will be supervised by Dr. Xiaoli Bai (http://x-bai.rutgers.edu/). Qualified candidates with degrees in aerospace engineering, electrical engineering, applied mathematics, automation, or closely related fields are encouraged to apply.

Preference will be given to students who have good background and strong interest in astrodynamics and/or aircraft dynamics and control, are self-motivated to do first-class research, with the following skills:

Designing and flying experiments with UAV s

s Hands-on experience with sensors such as cameras and IMU

Hands-on experience with software such as ROS and Pixhawk

and Pixhawk Modeling and simulation

Learning from data/machine learning

Followings are some example projects:

https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/spacetech/strg/ecf19/Holistic_Bayesian_Fr…

http://x-bai.rutgers.edu/project/onr-carrier-landing/

You are encouraged to talk to Professor Bai if you are interested. Please include your transcripts and CV in the first communication.