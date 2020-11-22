ENGINEERING: FULLY FUNDED PHD POSITIONS IN FLUID MECHANICS, SOFT MATTER

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 22 novembre 2020

Dr. Xiaoyu Tang’s group in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at Northeastern University has multiple fully funded Ph.D. positions in the area of Fluid Mechanics and Soft Matter. Research in the group focuses on multiphase flow, microfluidics, and active colloidal systems, using both experimental and numerical techniques. Selected candidates are expected to start in the Spring or Fall of 2021. Visiting students/scholars are always welcome.

Qualification

Students with Bachelor’s or Master’s degree from all science and engineering majors, especially Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science, Physics, are encouraged to apply. Self-motivated candidates with a strong foundation are particularly welcome. Research experience in either experiment or simulation and publications are preferred but not required.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should contact Dr. Tang (<a with anticipated start date and their CV detailing academic and/or research achievements. Review of applications will start immediately and continue until the positions are filled.

About Dr. Tang

Dr. Tang obtained her Ph.D. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University and Bachelor’s degree in Thermal Engineering from Tsinghua University. She is currently a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Chemical Engineering at University of California, Santa Barbara. She will join Northeastern University as a tenure-track Assistant Professor in Spring 2021. More information can be found at https://coe.northeastern.edu/people/tang-xiaoyu/

About NEU

Northeastern University is a private research university located in Boston, Massachusetts. According to the 2021 edition of US News and World Report rankings, Northeastern University is #31 in Best Graduate Engineering School, #49 in National Universities, and #1 in Best Co-op/Internships. The famous cooperative education program at Northeastern integrates classroom study with professional experience and contains over 3,100 partners across all seven continents. World-class research conducted in the university has attracted $178.8M external funding in 2019.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=150158&tag=150158-atom