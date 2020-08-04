ENGINEERING: FACULTY POSITION IN THE INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE OF SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 04 agosto 2020

Faculty Position in the International College of Semiconductor Technology, National Chiao Tung University

The Faculty of NCTU’s International College of Semiconductor Technology (ICST) is pleased to invite applications for a tenure-track faculty position at the levels of Assistant, Associate, or Full Professor. Candidates must have a Ph.D. or its professional equivalence by the starting date of the appointment. We welcome applicants who conduct cutting-edge research relevant to semiconductor technology and show strong interest in teaching and mentoring students at the graduate level. Candidates with extensive industrial experiences are specifically preferred. For the level of Full Professor, we expect the candidates to be luminaries in their research area of expertise.

National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) is renowned for seeding the development of semiconductor science and technology in Taiwan, essential for the success of its modern IC industry. The ICST at NCTU is committed to excellence in research at international level with English medium teaching for M.S. and Ph.D. programs. We plan to build a faculty community from international scholars that draws strength from its diversity. Members of our faculty are expected to conduct original research of exceptionally high quality and teach effectively with a strong focus on semiconductor technology. Serving as the hub of research activities related to semiconductor technology in NCTU, the ICST encourages multidisciplinary collaborations with academic departments across NCTU as well as the industries nationwide, particularly those located in the Hsinchu Science-Based Industrial Park.

Applications will be reviewed as they are received. NCTU is an equal opportunity employer with a strong commitment to excellence in research and diversity among its faculty and staff.

1. Curriculum Vitae (including contact information)

2. Photocopy of graduate school transcript

3. Photocopy of the Ph.D. diploma

4. Research and teaching statements

5. Publication list

6. Three representative publications

7. Abstract of the Ph.D. dissertation

8. Three professional references

Please send these application materials to Ms. Huang (e-mail: <a College of Semiconductor Technology

National Chiao Tung University

1001, University Road, Hsinchu 300, Taiwan

Phone: +886- ext. 55902

Website: http://icst.nctu.edu.tw/

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145156&tag=145156-atom