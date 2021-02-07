ENGINEERING: [C21-038] ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

Assistant Professor



Manufacturing and Construction Management Department

Central Connecticut State University invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position as an Assistant Professor in the Manufacturing and Construction Management department. The successful candidate will teach undergraduate and graduate courses in Construction Management and contribute actively and effectively to student growth, service, and scholarship. Candidates are expected to be committed to multiculturalism and working with a diverse student body.

Required Qualifications:



Earned Ph.D. or doctorate in Construction Management, Construction Engineering, Civil Engineering, Architectural Engineering, Architecture, or a closely related field by the start of appointment



Two years of industry experience in managing construction operations



Excellent oral and written communication skills



Commitment to serving culturally, ethnically, and linguistically diverse communities

Preferred Qualifications:



Evidence of scholarly activity including peer-reviewed publications and funded grant activity



Five or more years of U.S. industry experience in construction management



Teaching experience at the university level



Capable of teaching a variety of construction management subjects and demonstrated expertise in two or more of the following areas: Cost Estimating, Building Systems, Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing (MEP) Systems, Building Information Modeling (BIM), Field Operations, Construction Safety, Project Management, or Surveying.

The University: The largest of Connecticut’s regional comprehensive universities, Central currently enrolls 11,880 students. This includes 7,605 full-time undergraduates, 1,949 part-time undergraduates, 648 full-time graduate students, and 1,678 part-time graduate students. A third of its undergraduates are students of color, the largest group being Hispanic. Ninety-three percent of the students are from Connecticut. An increasingly residential campus, 64 percent of Central’s first-year students live on campus; 24 percent of all undergraduates live on campus. For more information about Central Connecticut State University, please visit www.ccsu.edu.

The Community: Located nine miles southwest of Hartford, New Britain is a city of some 70,000. Part of the Greater Hartford area of 1.2 million residents, New Britain is centrally located in the state and is within easy reach of much of Connecticut and several metropolitan areas in the region. New Britain’s population is characterized by a high degree of racial and ethnic diversity. Known as “Little Poland,” 17 percent of its population are of Polish background. It is the home of three Polish language newspapers and one television station, and annually hosts the Little Poland Festival. Significant portions of its population come from Puerto Rican, Italian, and Irish backgrounds. Currently, 37 percent of its population are Hispanic; 11 percent are African American; 25 percent live below the poverty line.

In addition to all that Hartford provides, New Britain is 40 minutes from Springfield, Mass., two hours from Boston, and two hours from New York City. It is also part of the Hartford-Springfield “Knowledge Corridor” and, therefore, within easy driving distance of a host of private and public institutions of higher education and many cultural opportunities.

Application and Appointment: For full consideration, applications must be received by March 5,2021.

To begin the application process please visit the CCSU HR Job Opportunities at https://www.ccsu.edu/hr/faculty-management-admin.html. Select the job advertisement for Assistant Professor of Construction Management and click on the Apply button and submit the following documents:

Letter of Interest addressing the qualifications for this position



Current Curriculum Vitae



Statement describing the candidate’s research interests and teaching philosophy



Names of three current professional references with title, email addresses and telephone numbers



For ABD (All But Dissertation) candidates, letter from dissertation advisor stating anticipated date of completion

Salary is commensurate with education and experience. Fringe benefits include personal and sick leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and prescription plans, a multi- plan retirement, retirement health care , deferred compensation, Dependent Care Assistant and Med Flex spending accounts, supplemental benefits such as long term, short term disability, tuition waiver for employee and eligible dependents at any of the Connecticut State Universities (Central, Eastern, Southern or Western).

Incomplete applications will not be considered. E-Mailed or mailed applications will not be accepted.

Please redact any personally identifiable information (i.e., Social Security number, date of birth, marital status, country of origin) from any documents submitted. Please ensure your Social Security Number is not listed on any documents submitted.

For more information, contact Dr. Namhun Lee, Search Committee Chair at 860-832-2624 or

