ENGINEERING BIOMIMETIC GRAPHENE NANODECOYS CAMOUFLAGED WITH EGFR/HEK293 CELL MEMBRANE FOR TARGETED CAPTURE OF DRUG LEADS

Advanced graphene (G)-based nanomaterials have risen as emerging stars for biomedical applications over the past decade due to the unique physicochemical properties. However, the preparation of G-based nanomaterials with satisfactory bioactivity to meet the growing demands of multitasking applications in biocomplexity systems remains a challenge. Herein, we presented a biomimetic route to modify graphene oxide (GO) using high expression epidermal growth factor receptor cell membrane (CM). Owing to the inherent properties of CM for multifaceted interaction with active ligands, the well camouflaged GO could capture the drug leads with targeting property. As-prepared CM-coated magnetic GO exhibited excellent binding properties, including good selectivity, high adsorption capacity, and suitable adsorption rate. In addition, by coupling this assay with mass spectrometry, two potential bioactive compounds, luteolin and caffeic, were screened from Taraxacum mongolicum Hand.-Mazz. It is anticipated that this biomimetic approach can open new possibilities for the rational design of improved G-based biocomposites and extend the bioapplications.