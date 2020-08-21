venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS: MURA (PD), IN SARDEGNA IL CENTRO-DESTRA Dà I NUMERI

IRAN: JOINT COMMISSION OF THE JCPOA TO MEET IN VIENNA ON 1…

DESIGNATIONS FOR IRANIAN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFENDERS

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE AND TRIBUTE TO THE VICTIMS OF TERRORISM

DESIGNATIONS FOR IRANIAN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFENDERS

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE AND TRIBUTE TO THE VICTIMS OF TERRORISM

DESIGNATIONS FOR IRANIAN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFENDERS

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE AND TRIBUTE TO THE VICTIMS OF TERRORISM

CS – SCUOLA. PUBBLICATE LE INDICAZIONI OPERATIVE PER LA GESTIONE DEI CASI…

CORONAVIRUS: FRAILIS (PD), NESSUNO SCONTRO TRA SARDEGNA E LAZIO, DEIDDA FA SOLO…

Agenparl

ENGINEERING BIOMIMETIC GRAPHENE NANODECOYS CAMOUFLAGED WITH EGFR/HEK293 CELL MEMBRANE FOR TARGETED CAPTURE OF DRUG LEADS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

Advanced graphene (G)-based nanomaterials have risen as emerging stars for biomedical applications over the past decade due to the unique physicochemical properties. However, the preparation of G-based nanomaterials with satisfactory bioactivity to meet the growing demands of multitasking applications in biocomplexity systems remains a challenge. Herein, we presented a biomimetic route to modify graphene oxide (GO) using high expression epidermal growth factor receptor cell membrane (CM). Owing to the inherent properties of CM for multifaceted interaction with active ligands, the well camouflaged GO could capture the drug leads with targeting property. As-prepared CM-coated magnetic GO exhibited excellent binding properties, including good selectivity, high adsorption capacity, and suitable adsorption rate. In addition, by coupling this assay with mass spectrometry, two potential bioactive compounds, luteolin and caffeic, were screened from Taraxacum mongolicum Hand.-Mazz. It is anticipated that this biomimetic approach can open new possibilities for the rational design of improved G-based biocomposites and extend the bioapplications.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/D0BM00841A

Post collegati

ENGINEERING BIOMIMETIC GRAPHENE NANODECOYS CAMOUFLAGED WITH EGFR/HEK293 CELL MEMBRANE FOR TARGETED CAPTURE OF DRUG LEADS

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS MARCHE: AGGIORNAMENTO DATI DAL GORES – SITUAZIONE AL 21/08/2020 ORE 18.00

Redazione

TRIPHENYLPHOSPHONIUM CONJUGATED QUATERNARY AMMONIUM BASED GEL: SYNTHESIS AND POTENTIAL APPLICATION IN THE EFFICIENT REMOVAL OF TOXIC ACID ORANGE 7 DYE FROM AQUEOUS SOLUTION

Redazione

TOWARDS STRENGTHENING THE POTATO VALUE CHAIN IN KENYA

Redazione

UPDATED COLLECTION OF REPRESENTATIVE GENOME ASSEMBLIES NOW AVAILABLE

Redazione

MOLECULE SECRETED BY CANCER-ASSOCIATED FIBROBLASTS PROMOTES ANTICANCER DRUG RESISTANCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More