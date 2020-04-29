mercoledì, Aprile 29, 2020
Agenparl

ENGINEERING BIO-MIMICKING FUNCTIONAL VESICLES WITH MULTIPLE COMPARTMENTS FOR QUANTIFYING MOLECULAR TRANSPORT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 29 aprile 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00084A, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Gayathri Mohanan, Karthika S. Nair, K. Madhavan Nampoothiri, Harsha Bajaj
Giant vesicle functional models mimicking a bacterial membrane under physiological conditions are constructed.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/7AS2QP–CIo/D0SC00084A

