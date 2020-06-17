ENGINEERING: ASSISTANT RESEARCH ENGINEER NUCLEAR ENGINEERING – COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 17 giugno 2020

Assistant Research Engineer Nuclear Engineering – College of Engineering

The Bay Area Neutron Group (BANG) and the Data Evaluation for Applied Nuclear Science (DEANS) Group in the Department of Nuclear Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley welcome applications for an Assistant Research Engineer to perform independent research in low energy experimental nuclear physics. In collaboration with US DOE national laboratories, BANG and DEANS bring together academics and national laboratory scientists to address nuclear data inquiry for applications.

BANG and DEANS seeks applications for an Assistant Research Engineer, in the area of Physics, Nuclear Engineering, Nuclear Chemistry, or in related field, at 100% time. The candidate will perform work under the supervision of Professor Lee Bernstein and Dr. Bethany Goldblum.

Appointment Length:



This is a full-time, one-year position and is eligible for renewal depending on availability of funding and satisfactory performance. Anticipated start date is Summer 2020.

Responsibilities:



The candidate will lead fundamental studies of low energy nuclear physics, including but not limited to the measurement of inelastic scattering cross sections on actinide nuclei for the design of novel nuclear energy systems, the measurement of independent and cumulative fission yields using cyclical neutron activation analysis, the measurement of charged-particle and neutron-induced reaction cross sections relevant to the production of radionuclides for medical applications, and the development of customized nuclear databases for nonproliferation applications. The research duties also involve hardware and software development, data analysis and interpretation, and method development for low energy experimental nuclear physics. The candidate will be expected to author peer-reviewed articles, engage on multiple research projects, set technical agendas, develop the technical vision for the research objectives, draft and revise technical papers and reports using sound scientific judgment, and prepare and make technical presentations at research and technical conferences on research progress. In addition, the candidate will facilitate interactions with other research organizations and/or groups to promote collaboration and enhance the impact of research results.

Basic Qualifications:



PhD or equivalent international degree at time of application

Preferred Qualifications:



PhD or equivalent degree in Physics, Nuclear Engineering, Nuclear Chemistry, or in a related field.

Postdoctoral experience

Experience with aspects of gamma and/or neutron radiation detection hardware, data acquisition, data analysis, and simulation.

Demonstrated creativity and highly developed problem solving skills

Superior academic achievement and publication record

Demonstrated verbal and written communication skills, leadership and teamwork skills

Demonstrated expertise with scintillator detectors and nuclear instrumentation

Experience with nuclear physics data analysis (e.g., ROOT)

Demonstrated proficiency in Monte Carlo based radiation transport codes (e.g., GEANT4)

Demonstrated experience in design optimization of radiation detectors and imaging systems.

Salary:



The full-time annual salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. Includes Full Health & Welfare Benefits and UC Retirement Benefits.

Application Procedure:



To apply go to https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/apply/JPF02509



Please direct all questions for this position to Professor Lee Bernstein, <a rel="nofollow" with the subject line: Nuclear Engineer Assistant Research Engineer.

This position will remain open until filled.

References:



Letters of reference will only be solicited for finalists. We will seek your permission before contacting your references.

All letters will be treated as confidential per University of California policy and California state law. Please refer potential referees, including when letters are provided via a third party (i.e., dossier service or career center), to the UC Berkeley statement of confidentiality (http://apo.berkeley.edu/evalltr.html) prior to submitting their letters.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age or protected veteran status. For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see: http://policy.ucop.edu/doc//NondiscrimAffirmAct

